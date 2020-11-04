 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Cumberland County officials say ballot count going well, results of Wednesday's count to be posted
Watch Now: Cumberland County officials say ballot count going well, results of Wednesday's count to be posted

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections said it received a total of 53,172 mail-in and absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Wednesday morning, a team of sworn officials started counting those votes.

"We began canvassing at 9 a.m. this morning, we will continue until we are finished for the day," said Samantha Krepps, Cumberland County's director of communications.

Krepps said she did not have an exact time at which Wednesday's counting results could be expected to be posted, but said it will be as soon as they are done with the mail-in and absentee ballots counted for that day.

Results will be posted to the Bureau of Elections website at www.ccpa.net/3135/Election-Results.

"The process we have in place is going very well," she said. "We have between nearly 20 Cumberland County employees who were sworn in this morning, committed to the exacting, detailed processes of accurately canvassing our ballots."

The county said 88,562 voters cast their ballots in person.

Email Tammie at tgitt@cumberlink.com. Follow her on Twitter @TammieGitt.

