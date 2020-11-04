Watch Now: Cumberland County officials say ballot count going well, results of Wednesday's count to be posted

The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections said it received a total of 53,172 mail-in and absentee ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Wednesday morning, a team of sworn officials started counting those votes.
"We began canvassing at 9 a.m. this morning, we will continue until we are finished for the day," said Samantha Krepps, Cumberland County's director of communications.
Krepps said she did not have an exact time at which Wednesday's counting results could be expected to be posted, but said it will be as soon as they are done with the mail-in and absentee ballots counted for that day.
Results will be posted to the Bureau of Elections website at www.ccpa.net/3135/Election-Results.
"The process we have in place is going very well," she said. "We have between nearly 20 Cumberland County employees who were sworn in this morning, committed to the exacting, detailed processes of accurately canvassing our ballots."
The county said 88,562 voters cast their ballots in person.
The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, because there are more than 1.5 million votes left to be counted in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.
“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.
Yet, the vast majority of the votes left to be counted there were cast by mail, a form of voting that Biden has carried by a large margin. That’s likely because Trump has spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.
Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” — a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan — that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.
Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims favorite-son status in the state and has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” during his decades representing neighboring Delaware. He’s also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections started canvassing more than 50,000 absentee and mail-in ballots Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
In an update posted to the county website, a total of 53,172 mail-in/absentee ballots were received by the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day.
The update also noted that 88,562 voters cast their ballots in person.
The county will update totals daily as the count progresses.
Cumberland County Commissioners last week announced they would not start pre-canvassing, or opening both ballot envelopes and flattening the ballot in preparation for counting on Election Day as many counties across the state have done, citing concerns about the physical space needed to accommodate the expected poll watchers.
Counting across the state
Cumberland County was not alone in its decision to forgo pre-canvassing in favor of starting the vote count on Wednesday.
According to Penn Capital-Star, Franklin County was expected to start pre-canvassing on Election Day, but held off on counting the ballots until Wednesday. Juniata County was to start processing mail-in ballots at 8 p.m. on Election Day while Beaver, Greene, Mercer, Monroe, Montour and Tioga counties were expected to start counting on Wednesday.
Early and absentee ballot counts are playing a role in the presidential race as Pennsylvania is one of two battleground states that do not allow ballot processing prior to Election Day with Wisconsin being the second. Michigan allows larger municipalities to start processing ballots the day before the election. None of the states allow counting prior to Election Day.
Gov. Wolf calls for patience as Pennsylvania makes sure every vote counts
Election Day Voting
The count and the courts
The Supreme Court ruled in the past few weeks on cases centered on the timeline for receiving and counting ballots in three states that have yet to be called for either presidential candidate as of early Wednesday afternoon.
In Pennsylvania, the court declined a Republican bid to block a state court order granting the extended deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in Pennsylvania. Because further litigation could bring ballots received after Nov. 3 into question, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar instructed election officials to count those votes separately from the rest.
In the North Carolina case, the court refused to block a Nov. 12 deadline to receive and count absentee ballots.
In Wisconsin, the court refused to reinstate a lower court order that would have added six days to the deadline, meaning that all ballots had to be received by election day.
The Role the Courts Could Play After Election Results Roll in
