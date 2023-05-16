With two organized groups vying for five open seats on the Carlisle Area School Board, it seems that the majority of the candidates involved with Citizens for Carlisle Schools and Team for Change could return to the ballot in November.

While the majority of the 11 candidates cross-filed, Al Shine and Colleen Blume appeared only on the Republican primary ballot.

According to unofficial county results, Democratic voters sided heavily with the Citizens for Carlisle Schools candidates, which included incumbents Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Gerald Eby and Jon Tarrant, as well as newcomer Joseph Shane.

Of these, Bussard held the most votes at 2,954, with 1,650 election day votes and 1,304 mail-in votes.

Tarrant fell behind her with 2,818 votes, broken down as 1,608 election day votes and 1,210 mail-in votes.

Shane received 2,774 votes, with 1,589 election day votes and 1,185 mail-in votes.

Clash followed with 2,738 votes, 1,548 of which came on election day and 1,190 came as mail-in votes.

Eby came next with 2,071 votes. Of these, 1,296 votes were cast on election day and 775 were mail-in votes.

The next closest votes on the Democratic primary ballot were for Heather Leatherman, with 527 votes.

While Donny Martinez was also initially part of Citizens for Carlisle Schools, he has not been included in the group's marketing and received 412 votes.

Republicans sided with all five members of Team for Change, which consists of Blume, Shine, and Leatherman, along with Walt Brown and Dawn Kephart.

Leatherman took the lead with 2,603 votes, broken down as 2,201 election day votes and 402 mail-in votes.

Blume received 2,510 votes, 2,113 of them election day votes and 397 mail-in.

Kephart came next with 2,322 votes, 1,920 of them election day votes and 402 mail-in votes.

Just behind her, Brown received 2,310 votes, with 1,978 election day votes and 332 mail-in votes.

Shine completed the group with 2,250 votes, 1,933 on election day and 317 mail-in votes.

The next closest votes on the Republican primary ballot were for Bussard, who received 998 votes.