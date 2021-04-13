Voters to weigh in on Pa. government pandemic power struggle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wolf's aides warn that putting disaster declarations into the hands of the partisan Legislature could risk federal funding and complicate the state's ability to respond quickly. Many of Pennsylvania's emergencies relate to weather and flooding, and they sometimes last more than three weeks.

Administration officials also wonder what might happen if an emergency centered on the Harrisburg were to delay the ability of lawmakers to convene, or if an issue arises in the month between legislative sessions.

"Any impediment to our agility is going to impact the folks that are most severely affected," said Randy Padfield, director of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. Among the examples he cited — authorization to pay the National Guard and flexibility regarding procurement of supplies and services.

To help fight the opioid and heroin addiction crisis, Wolf has renewed a 2018 disaster declaration 13 times. Secretary Jennifer Smith, who heads Wolf's Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, said the declaration's effect of cutting regulations and easing purchasing procedures was important in fighting the crisis, but she worries that renewing it may fall by the wayside in the Legislature.