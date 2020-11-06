 Skip to main content
Vote counts for Legislative seats in Cumberland County
Vote counts for Legislative seats in Cumberland County

Election Day Voting

Voters wait in line Tuesday at North Middleton Township Fire Company #1.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Although Cumberland County still has a handful of ballots to count — including military, provisional, and those mail ballots that arrived through Friday — the vast majority of the county’s election results have been logged as of late Thursday.

The following are current vote totals, as of the latest count, for every race in the county. In cases where a contest includes areas outside of the county, an overall break will also be provided, using the latest results from other jurisdictions.

31st Senate District (includes part of York County)

  • Mike Regan (R): 93,602 votes overall; 65,061 in Cumberland
  • Shanna Danielson (D): 60,992 overall; 48,751 in Cumberland

33rd Senate District (includes Adams and parts of Franklin and York counties)

  • Doug Mastriano (R): 94,531 overall; 3,987 in Cumberland
  • Richard Sterner (D): 43,072 overall; 2,167 in Cumberland

86th House District (includes Perry County)

  • Perry Stambaugh (R) - unopposed

87th House District

  • Greg Rothman (R): 23,919
  • Nicole Miller (D): 18,818

88th House District

  • Sheryl Delozier (R): 21,007
  • Tara Shakespeare (D): 15,170

92nd House District (includes part of York County)

  • Dawn Keefer (R): 26,436 overall; 2,690 in Cumberland
  • Douglas Ross (D): 10,286 overall; 1,186 in Cumberland

193rd House District (includes part of Adams County)

  • Torren Ecker (R) – unopposed

199th House District

  • Barb Gleim (R): 21,353
  • Janelle Kayla Crossley (D): 12,160

 

Email Zack at zhoopes@cumberlink.com.

