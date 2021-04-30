Vote-by-mail remains popular with Cumberland County electorate

Vote-by-mail appears to remain popular in Cumberland County for the upcoming 2021 primary, possibly indicating that vote-by-mail could continue to be a common practice even after the COVID-19 pandemic draws to a close.

The county’s bureau of elections reported late last week that over 12,000 applications for mail-in and absentee ballots had been received. The deadline to apply is May 11 for the May 18 primary.

Over 40,000 applications for mail-in ballots had been sent out automatically to voters who had opted to receive an application for every election.

Odd-year elections are typically low-turnout, especially for the primary; both the May 2017 and May 2019 contests saw less than 20 percent of registered voters cast ballots.

But this was at a time when absentee ballots, which require a reason for absence, were the only vote-by-mail option; in late 2019, the passage of Act 77 created a no-excuse application for mail-in voting.

Cumberland County has 182,067 registered voters as of this week, according to Pennsylvania Department of State data.