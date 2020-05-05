× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Cumberland County, and the state of Pennsylvania as a whole, face an unprecedented volume of mail-in ballots for the June 2 primary as the COVID-19 pandemic tests the capacity of counties’ voting system.

As of last Thursday, Cumberland County had received over 18,000 ballot applications, with hundreds more coming every day. On Monday the state announced that it had capped 1 million vote-by-mail requests statewide.

This is several times the number of mail-ins Cumberland County would otherwise expect for a primary election, said county Director of Elections Bethany Salzarulo.

“I’ve never seen this many in 15 years of working here,” Salzarulo said. "It’s a big feat, but we’re all just diligently working on processing the applications, stuffing the envelopes, and getting them mailed out.”

On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf and PA Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said the state does have concerns about the ability of county elections offices to handle the sheer volume of mail, and is attempting to extend financial and in-kind support.

“We all had that concern before the pandemic affected us the way it has,” Wolf said. “It’s a concern and we’re going to need to do everything we can do to help.”

Act 77 of 2019, which Wolf signed into law in October, featured a package of election reform laws that included a provision for Pa. voters to request a mail-in ballot without providing an excuse for absence, as is required for the existing absentee ballot process.

The state predicted counties would need to ramp-up their vote-by-mail processing abilities, but the COVID-19 pandemic launched the issue into overdrive, as more and more voters are concluding they’ll avoid going to the polls in-person.

Some officials have called for a mail-in only election. But while the state is encouraging all Pennsylvania voters to vote by mail, Wolf and Boockvar said it is important to retain the in-person voting option for those who feel comfortable physically going to the polls. That's especially true since in-person voting is the only way for some people with disabilities to cast a ballot without outside help.

On Monday, Boockvar said that the federal government is extending $29 million in grants to Pennsylvania for election-related matters, $14 million of which is newly-authorized under the federal CARES Act for pandemic relief. About $13 million of the total funding will be sub-granted to counties, with Cumberland County scheduled to get about $270,000, per figures provided by the Pa. Department of State.

That money could go toward a variety of election-related uses, Boockvar said, including sorting machines to help county offices deal with the volume of mail-in ballots.

For comparison, Salzarulo said Cumberland County received less than 7,000 mail-in ballots for the November 2016 general election, which drew a record turnout of nearly 75 percent of registered voters.

Comparing the upcoming primary to past Presidential primaries, the numbers are even more stark. In the 2016 primary, a voter turnout of 45 percent meant only about 2,200 mail-in ballots were received, according the county’s election results archive.

The caveat to this is that not everyone who submits a request for a mail-in ballot, and is sent one, will actually return it by primary election day. But it’s also true that last week’s count of 18,000 mail-in ballots requested and sent out will likely grow a great deal. Voters can request a mail-in ballot as late as May 26.

Wolf and Boockvar encouraged voters who wish to vote by mail to request a ballot as soon as possible and not wait until the last minute. That will help make sure county elections officials aren’t scrambling to send out large numbers of ballots on May 26 so that voters can return them by June 2.

“Providing them with as much time as possible to process your application and get your ballot in the mail is a great way to thank them for their hard work,” Wolf said Monday.

Delayed results

The second challenge with the volume of mail-in ballots will happen on Election Day. By law, election officials can’t begin processing mail-in ballots until the day of the election. Some state lawmakers have suggested changing that, allowing elections staff to start counting mail-in ballots ahead of time. That's a move Wolf and Boockvar endorse.

“We would urge the legislature, for sure — we very much support that action being taken,” Boockvar said regarding the ballot counting.

But voters should be prepared for the reality that enough mail-in ballots will be received that the election-night results from in-person polling won’t actually be enough to indicate who won the contests.

That will almost certainly be the case in Cumberland County. If the primary generates about 45 percent turnout, as it did in 2016, that would be about 80,000 voters of 178,000 currently registered in the county. Mail-in ballots could be a quarter of the vote totals, even if the county received no new applications beyond last week’s count.

“It’s a trade-off,” Salzarulo said. “The mail-in process is more convenient for voters, but it means the voters aren’t going to get their results as quickly as they’re used to.”

Polling places

Fortunately, the county has avoided some potential headaches with in-person voting. Last week, a federal judge dealt a setback to former Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein in her suit against the state’s approval of certain voting machines, which Stein argued violated her 2016 settlement with the Pennsylvania Department of State over vote-counting.

The machine in question in the Stein suit, the ExpressVote XL by Election Systems and Software (ES&S), is the machine that Cumberland, Northampton, and Philadelphia counties have purchased; Stein’s suit alleged that the state had erred in telling counties the machines were okay to use, and sought to have them replaced.

Some areas of the state and nation have also expressed concerns about having to move polling places due to pandemic concerns. PA Act 12 of 2020, which moved the primary date from April 28 to June 2 due to the health crisis, also included language allowing counties to consolidate polling places.

Salzarulo estimated that about 10 of the county’s 118 voting precincts would need to move their location, specifically those precincts that use community spaces at retirement and nursing homes.

Some polling places may be co-located, with two precincts voting in two different rooms in the same building, Salzarulo said. A list of changes is currently being finalized and will be announced well in advance of June 2.

Cumberland County, like many counties, will also likely see a reduction in poll workers given that many are elderly, but Salzarulo predicted it would not be a significant hit.

“We are having some issues getting poll workers,” she said. “It’s completely understandable, because most of them are of a vulnerable population. The fact that anyone is willing to put themsvels out there for the voters of Cumberland County is heroic.”

On Monday, asked about a poll worker shortage statewide, Boockvar said she had not ruled out a novel solution – using member of the PA National Guard, who have supplied manpower to food banks and other disaster relief efforts over the past two months, and who could be trained as emergency poll workers.

Guard members would be in their civilian clothing, not military garb, Boockvar stressed.

The state has also distributed masks and cleaning supplies to counties for use at the polls, Wolf and Boockvar said, and will be working through Election Day to source more materials.

