Vince DiFilippo to seek re-election to Cumberland County Board of Commissioners

Cumberland County Commissioner Vince DiFilippo announced this week that he will seek re-election for his seat on the board.

The Republican is seeking a third term as a county commissioner in the 2023 election, though he said that, if elected, it would be his last term in county office.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the good people of Cumberland County,” DiFilippo said in his announcement. “This will be my last primary election and with your support, I would be honored to serve one more term.”

DiFilippo said his theme for the upcoming election is what he used during his first election: “Finding common ground, using common sense, for the common good.”

“I am a lifelong Republican and I believe in Republican core principles. However, county government need not be political,” he said. “County government deals mainly with human services and county government is here to serve all its residents.”

DiFilippo touted his work during his first two terms in office, including refusing to raise taxes, which he promises to do in the next term.

After the last year of attack ads in the 2022 election, DiFilippo also promised to keep his campaign positive.

“My campaign will be a positive campaign and will not include negative nonsense,” he said. “I believe that voters are tired of the silliness that seems to have infected many recent elections. I offer a friendly challenge to anyone else who may run for county commissioner, or any office for that matter, and that is, let’s make the 2023 campaign one in which people will want to vote for a candidate instead of wanting to vote against a candidate.”

DiFilippo has already launched his campaign website for the next election at Vince2023.org.