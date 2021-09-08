US Senate race takes personal turn in Pennsylvania

Campaign strategists had been aware of the restraining orders since Parnell ran for a Pittsburgh-area U.S. House seat last year and lost.

But it had not been raised by a political opponent until the Bartos campaign emailed it to reporters Wednesday, with documents showing police had shown up several times to Parnell's house in recent years and that county sheriffs had served Parnell with the orders.

“Parnell will eliminate Republicans’ chances to hold this seat," the Bartos campaign said in a statement.

Parnell said Bartos “needs to do the honorable thing:” apologize to Parnell's family and withdraw from the race. Bartos is spreading lies without any consideration for how it affects Parnell's family, Parnell said.

“It takes a truly dishonorable ‘man’ to stoop this low just to score a few cheap political points. He should be ashamed of himself. ... Unfortunately, Jeff’s lies hurt my three kids and that’s unforgivable," Parnell said in a statement.

According to Butler County sheriff’s office records distributed by Bartos’ campaign, Parnell was ordered to surrender his guns, an option that judges have under state law when approving a temporary restraining order.