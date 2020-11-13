US appeals court rejects effort to block late ballots in Pennsylvania

A Philadelphia judge found none as he refused late Friday to reject about 8,300 mail-in ballots there. The campaign has pursued similar litigation in other battleground states, with little to show for it.

In Michigan, a judge Friday refused to stop the certification of Detroit-area election results, rejecting claims the city had committed fraud and tainted the count with its handling of absentee ballots. It’s the third time a judge has declined to intervene in a statewide count that shows Biden up by more than 140,000 votes.

And, in Arizona, campaign lawyers sought to withdraw efforts to seek a manual inspection of ballots in metro Phoenix, as it became clear the number of ballots at issue could not change the outcome of the presidential race. Trump attorney Kory Langhofer, in the filing, alluded to updated election returns that show Democrat Joe Biden ahead by more than 11,000 votes, with about 10,000 ballots left to count.

Meanwhile, legal giant Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, which had come under fire for its work for the Trump campaign, withdrew from a lawsuit that seeks to stop Pennsylvania officials from certifying the election results.

Porter Wright filed the motion Thursday, as criticism grew that law firms backing the Republican election challenges were helping Trump defy the will of the American people.