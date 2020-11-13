US appeals court rejects effort to block late ballots in PA

Legal giant Porter Wright Morris & Arthur filed the motion to withdraw Thursday, leaving local election lawyer Linda A. Kerns of Philadelphia as the campaign's only remaining attorney on the federal court case in Williamsport. Kerns was meanwhile in court for the Trump campaign Friday in a state case in Philadelphia that involves a challenge to about 8,300 mail-in ballots in which voters made alleged technical mistakes. The judge in that case did not immediately rule.

The Trump campaign or Republican surrogates have filed more than 15 legal challenges in Pennsylvania as it seeks to reclaim the state's 20 electoral votes, but have so far offered no evidence of any widespread voter fraud. They've pursued similar litigation in other battleground states, including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

Porter Wright, amid criticism that law firms were helping Trump defy the will of the American people, appeared to take down its Twitter feed Tuesday after it was inundated with attacks. Federal Election Commission records show Trump and the Republican National Committee have paid the firm $732,824.92 since February, including $143,312 from an RNC account dedicated to "recount" efforts.