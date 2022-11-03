Upper Allen Township prints incorrect election information in fall newsletter

Upper Allen Township late last week reported that it has corrected voter information for residents after its fall newsletter contained a number of errors.

The newsletter sent to township residents in October had a brief section about voting in the Nov. 8 election, a write-up that contained three errors and left out online options for voter registration.

A statement released by Assistant Township Manager Kelly Palmer said "We apologize for any confusion the original newsletter article may have caused," but the township declined to answer how the errors managed to get into the newsletter.

The newsletter incorrectly identified two of the three legislative districts that represent Upper Allen, which were the only two districts up for election this year for township voters. It also listed the incorrect phone number for the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections and listed incorrect information regarding voter ID.

The newsletter also indicated that residents can register to vote by going to the Bureau of Elections or picking up a form at the township office, but failed to mention that voter registration can be completed online at www.vote.pa.gov, though the deadline for registration was Oct. 24, which was before the information was corrected on the township's website.

The township has since posted correct information on its website, though it did not send out a new mailer to residents. Palmer said the township posted accurate information "as soon as we learned the errors" on their homepage. The township also created a new voter information page online.

Upper Allen residents will be voting in the 87th Legislative District and 10th Congressional District on Nov. 8, and anyone with questions can call the Cumberland County Bureau of Elections at 717-240-6385.

Regarding the incorrect information regarding voter ID over voting patterns the last two calendar years, the township posted in its correction that residents who have not voted in two presidential elections will get a notice from the elections bureau to verify their voter status and confirm their registration.

Residents in Cumberland County will only be asked for identification at the polls if they have never voted in their precinct before.