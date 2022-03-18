Upper Allen resident to run for 87th House seat

An Upper Allen Township businessman on Friday announced he is seeking the Republican nomination for the 87th Legislative District.

Eric Clancy has been a resident of Upper Allen for 35 years and said he'll bring four decades of experience in the business world to the office of state representative.

“The pandemic showed the need for true conservative leaders willing to protect the rights of Pennsylvanians and with the experience to make real change,” Clancy said in a news release. “I’ve seen firsthand how government stifles job creators and drives them out of our state, and I know how to stop it. I’ve seen how our education system fails to prepare our children for success in the real world, and I have a plan to change it. The best thing we can do for every citizen of Pennsylvania is give them the opportunity for good jobs and economic freedom. I will fight for the changes that make that get burdensome government out of the way."

In his announcement, Clancy said he is "pro-Constitution," as well as pro-life and pro-Second Amendment. He said his platform focuses on the areas of job growth and economic revitalization, improving the education system through accountability and choice, providing strong support for law enforcement, providing fiscal discipline to protect taxpayer dollars and to ensure trust in the election process.

Clancy is seeking the 87th House seat, which covers Upper Allen Township, Silver Spring Township, Monroe Township, Mount Holly Springs Borough and precinct 2 of Lower Allen Township, as well as precincts 1, 2 and 6 to 9 of South Middleton Township. The seat has no current incumbent, since Silver Spring resident and state Rep. Greg Rothman is seeking the 34th Senatorial District seat.

Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz has already declared his intention for the Republican nomination in the 87th House seat race.

For more information about Clancy, check out his website at www.VoteClancy.com.

