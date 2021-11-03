UPDATED: Incumbents lead in unofficial totals for Carlisle Area School Board

With all mail-in ballots counted in the municipalities covered by the Carlisle Area School Board, incumbent school directors are expected to reclaim their seats this January.

Counting both in-person voting Tuesday and mail-in ballots, incumbent Democrat Rick Coplen and incumbent Republican Anne Lauritzen secured the most votes in the school board race, which has four open seats, according to the unofficial totals provided by Cumberland County.

Overall, Coplen — helped by the highest mail-in ballot count in the race (1,663 votes) — received the most votes with 4,181. Lauritzen only had 739 mail-in votes, but she had the second highest in-person voting total to earn 4,075 votes overall.

David Miller had the highest in-person voting total in the race (3,395 votes), but only received 665 mail-in votes (the lowest in the race). At 4,060 votes total, however, it still earns him a place on the board.

Though there are 154 write-in votes still to be tallied, as well as absentee, provisional and military ballots, the fourth spot on the board will likely go to Sue Bower, who received both party nominations in the primary.

Bower had 3,913 votes overall (1,575 of them were mail-in), which is a high enough margin from her competitors, Democrat Jerry Stirkey with 3,690 votes and Democrat Joanna Birchett with 3,290 votes.

