UPDATE: Election 2020: In-person voting results for Cumberland County

Here is a look at how Cumberland County residents voted in contested races, with 118 of 118 precincts reporting. County election officials will continue counting mail-in and absentee ballots on Thursday.

President

  • Joseph Biden (D): 40,234
  • Donald Trump (R): 67,021
  • Jo Jorgensen (L): 1,705
  • Write-in: 427

Pa. Attorney General

  • Josh Shapiro (D): 39,147
  • Heather Heidelbaugh (R): 65,287
  • Daniel Wassmer (L): 2,292
  • Richard Weiss (G): 969
  • Write-in: 38

Pa. Auditor General

  • Nina Ahmad (D): 34,362
  • Timothy Defoor (R): 68,033
  • Jennifer Moore (L): 3,757
  • Olivia Faison (G): 1,153
  • Write-in: 41

Pa. Treasurer

  • Joseph Torsella (D): 36,177
  • Stacy Garrity (R): 66,787
  • Joseph Soloski (L): 2,937
  • Timothy Runkle (G): 1,380
  • Write-in: 57

10th Congressional District

  • Eugene DePasquale (D): 33,988
  • Scott Perry (R): 54,962
  • Write-in: 87

13th Congressional District

  • Raymond Todd Rowley (D): 4,078
  • John Joyce (R): 14,701
  • Write-in: 12

31st Senatorial District

  • Shanna Danielson (D): 33,226
  • Mike Regan (R): 55,918
  • Write-in: 68

33rd Senatorial District

  • Richard Sterner (D): 1,260
  • Doug Mastriano (R): 3,465
  • Write-in: 3

87th Legislative District

  • Nicole Miller (D): 14,196
  • Greg Rothman (R): 21,299
  • Write-in: 40

88th Legislative District

  • Tara Shakespeare (D): 8,906
  • Sheryl Delozier (R): 16,892
  • Write-in: 47

92nd Legislative District

  • Douglas Ross (D): 456
  • Dawn Keefer (R): 2,118
  • Write-in: 3

199th Legislative District

  • Janelle Crossley (D): 8,869
  • Barb Gleim (R): 18,835
  • Write-in: 36
