UPDATE: Election 2020: In-person voting results for Cumberland County

Here is a look at how Cumberland County residents voted in contested races, with 118 of 118 precincts reporting. County election officials will continue counting mail-in and absentee ballots on Thursday.
President
- Joseph Biden (D): 40,234
- Donald Trump (R): 67,021
- Jo Jorgensen (L): 1,705
- Write-in: 427
Pa. Attorney General
- Josh Shapiro (D): 39,147
- Heather Heidelbaugh (R): 65,287
- Daniel Wassmer (L): 2,292
- Richard Weiss (G): 969
- Write-in: 38
Pa. Auditor General
- Nina Ahmad (D): 34,362
- Timothy Defoor (R): 68,033
- Jennifer Moore (L): 3,757
- Olivia Faison (G): 1,153
- Write-in: 41
Pa. Treasurer
- Joseph Torsella (D): 36,177
- Stacy Garrity (R): 66,787
- Joseph Soloski (L): 2,937
- Timothy Runkle (G): 1,380
- Write-in: 57
10th Congressional District
- Eugene DePasquale (D): 33,988
- Scott Perry (R): 54,962
- Write-in: 87
13th Congressional District
- Raymond Todd Rowley (D): 4,078
- John Joyce (R): 14,701
- Write-in: 12
31st Senatorial District
- Shanna Danielson (D): 33,226
- Mike Regan (R): 55,918
- Write-in: 68
33rd Senatorial District
- Richard Sterner (D): 1,260
- Doug Mastriano (R): 3,465
- Write-in: 3
87th Legislative District
- Nicole Miller (D): 14,196
- Greg Rothman (R): 21,299
- Write-in: 40
88th Legislative District
- Tara Shakespeare (D): 8,906
- Sheryl Delozier (R): 16,892
- Write-in: 47
92nd Legislative District
- Douglas Ross (D): 456
- Dawn Keefer (R): 2,118
- Write-in: 3
199th Legislative District
- Janelle Crossley (D): 8,869
- Barb Gleim (R): 18,835
- Write-in: 36
