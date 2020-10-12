United Way of Pennsylvania hosts candidates conversation

An Early Childhood Education Candidates Conversation among Cumberland County House and Senate candidates will be available on Zoom at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Candidates will join a moderated conversation along with child care and early learning education providers, parents and other community members, hosted by the United Way of Pennsylvania.

Candidates in Cumberland County who are participating are Shanna Danielson in state Senate District 31 and Nicole Miller in state House District 87.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0