Undated envelopes could decide tight state Senate election

HARRISBURG — A neck-and-neck western Pennsylvania state Senate race may hinge on whether the Republican challenger can convince appeals courts that ballots in signed, mail-in envelopes should not count if voters did not also put dates on those envelopes.

Commonwealth Court on Wednesday accepted Nicole Ziccarelli’s appeal and ordered that, for now, Allegheny County cannot count more than 2,300 mail-in ballots without dates on their exterior envelopes.

“The Election Code has clear mandates in it,” Ziccarelli's lawyer, Matt Haverstick, said Thursday. “When we allow freelancing like this, and decisions that are not consistent with the Election Code, we get results that are different throughout the state.”

Ziccarelli is asking to join a case the Pennsylvania high court agreed to hear on Wednesday, in which Republican President Donald Trump's campaign wants more than 8,000 ballots disqualified in Philadelphia because voters who signed their ballots failed to also handwrite their names, addresses or the date.

Ziccarelli is down by 28 votes against incumbent Democrat Jim Brewster, a former banker first elected to the Senate 10 years ago, in a race the Associated Press has not yet called.