Two seek Democratic nomination to challenge 87th district statehouse seat

Rothman has previously held his seat with comfortable margins, receiving 55.8% of the vote in 2020, and 56.5% and 62.5% in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Over that same time period, however, the district’s votes at the top of ballot have moved. Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the 87th by a spread of 11.9 percentage points in 2016, but in 2020 Trump’s advantage has narrowed to a 2.3 point spread.

Whether this shift is due to Trump being a uniquely poor candidate, or if the trend will continue to seep down-ballot, will be of interest in 2022.

Rothman was one of the Pennsylvania legislators who signed a letter to federal lawmakers on Dec. 4, 2020, urging them to object to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes, citing concerns with procedural election guidance issued by the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Challenges to the department’s rules had, by that time, already been adjudicated through lawsuits in multiple courts, including decisions from the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania.

The 2022 primary in Pennsylvania is scheduled for May 17, although the Associated Press reported earlier this year that the Legislature may ask for a delay in the primary date if redistricting, required to be done using the new 2020 census data, is not completed in time.

