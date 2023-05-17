Two candidates for open magisterial district judge positions across the county likely won't face opposition in the November election after receiving most of the votes in both parties' ballots Tuesday.

According to unofficial results from Cumberland County, with all precincts reporting and most mail-in ballots counted, David Rogers and Bryan Ruth took most of the votes in their races.

In the primary for the 09-2-01 district judge seat, which covers North Middleton, Middlesex and Lower Frankford townships, Rogers received 861 votes compared to John Tisson's 305 votes on the Democratic ballot, and received 1,393 votes compared to Tisson's 793 votes on the Republican ballot.

In the primary for the 09-3-01 district judge seat, which covers the Shippensburg and Newburg area, Ruth got 400 Democratic votes compared to Chris Sheffield's 257 votes, and he also received 823 Republican votes, compared to Sheffield's 778 votes.

In the third contested race for a vacant district judge seat, however, the two candidates will likely meet again in November.

For the 09-3-02 judge seat, which covers the Newville area, Michael Rinaldi may have edged out John Hanner on the Democratic ballot with 351 votes to 349 votes, though there were also six write-in votes that could affect that tally — as could provisional and military ballots, which have yet to be counted.

On the Republican ballot, Hanner received more votes with 1,330 votes, compared to Rinaldi's 1,106 votes.

All other incumbent district judges who ran for re-election this year — Elizabeth Beckley, Michael Sanderson, Jonathan Birbeck and Mark Martin — were unopposed on both ballots in the primary and will likely be unopposed again in November.