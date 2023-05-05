Eleven candidates seek Carlisle Area School Board seats, and all of them have sided with one of two groups in a growingly contentious primary.

With five seats on the line, two groups have formed for the May 16 primary — a battle that may continue in November should Republican and Democratic voters choose different candidates.

One group is Citizens for Carlisle Schools featuring mostly incumbents seeking re-election: Paula Bussard, Bruce Clash, Jon Tarrant and Gerald Eby, who joined the group after the initial announcement. Newcomers Joe Shane and Donny Martinez are also cross-filed for both ballots in the race.

The other group is the Team for Change, featuring candidates Heather Leatherman, Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, Dawn Kephart and Al Shine. Blume and Shine will only appear on the Republican ballot, though the other three have cross-filed.

While the Citizens for Carlisle Schools is running to keep the district as it is, those in the Team for Change want to change the board's dynamic with parents, with a focus on academics.

"For me, as a parent, it felt like the board didn't respond to input or questions from parents," Leatherman said. "I'd like to improve the communication between the board and parents."

The Citizens of Carlisle Schools group, however, formed in direct opposition to the Team for Change, with its candidates arguing that the newcomers are pushing a national agenda.

"We just want education to be nonpartisan," Clash said. "The politics and chaos don't belong in our schools."

Outside influence

The heart of the argument lies in the growth of "parents rights" groups that have been touted by national organizations like Moms for Liberty and Take Back Our Schools PAC, with the former on its website listing its 2022 victories where it managed to flip school boards to have "parental rights supportive majorities."

Some parents rights candidates have found success locally, including in South Middleton School District, whose board has changed nearly completely in the last two years, helped by incumbents who did not seek re-election and others resigning from the school board.

Carlisle is also not the only school board race this year featuring candidates touting more parental involvement. This year's primary prompted a few current Cumberland Valley School Board members to voice their personal concern about some of those seeking to join the board and the acrimony that has so far cropped up in the race.

The fear is that the platforms of the national groups with local chapters will create a divisive environment that will hurt the board and the school district.

It's a fear that Shane expressed as he talked about a U.S. Supreme Court case: Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District. Shane, a former high school science teacher and current instructor of teachers at Shippensburg University, said he often looks back at the 2005 case where a few school board members were able to make the district force science teachers to incorporate "intelligent design" and undermine teachings of Charles Darwin's theory in the science curriculum. Having that kind of power of standardized educational materials was a concern for Shane, even if the court ruled against the district and those board members were not re-elected.

"It still resonates now," he said.

Leatherman and other Team for Change candidates, however, insist that the platform is their own.

"We've not been set up by some outside group," Leatherman said. "We're just five concerned citizens. Our goal in teaming up was to just pull our resources together and help each other out. ... It's been a little surprising to me," she said of the response against Team for Change.

"My wife sort of wishes we had an organization that hands us money to campaign," Brown joked. "I think we kind of caught them by surprise, honestly."

Platforms

Bussard and those in the Citizens for Carlisle Schools group, however, point to some of the public allusions some of the candidates have made about "trendy topics" and "trendy philosophies," with some like Leatherman campaigning for a focus on academics over "political opinions and social justice and gender identity politics," and Shine saying in a letter to the editor that library and classroom books should be "age-appropriate and never pornographic," and that students in higher grades should be taught about gender and sex in a "balanced way" with ideas from "multiple sides."

"My question is 'What change?,'" Bussard said. "Some book in the library that may or may not be in the library? Objecting to teaching 'trendy topics?' I don't even know what that means. ... Curriculum changes are a couple of years' process. I don't know what changes, other than political."

Though the group has not called outright for specific book bans, curriculum transparency and a focus on academics were key in their platform.

Brown argued that the status quo has to change given that Carlisle students' performance was so poor in the last Keystone and PSSA exams following the COVID shutdown. "Their messaging is that we're far-right extremists," he said. "We have some matured, strong individuals ready to stand firm in their beliefs. I think we have to do better in mathematics and reading."

"What I want to see is a focus on academic issues," Leatherman said. "I would like to focus on that and not get distracted by these other things."

The group's effort to separate themselves from other organizations hasn't been helped with a survey sent to all of the Carlisle school board candidates and other area school board candidates. Take Back Our Schools PAC, an Enola-based group that promises to "fight the woke agenda," sent a primary questionnaire to candidates with leading questions, such as "Will you promise not to vote for contracts with third-party vendors that do not allow public/board access to staff training materials — many of which are filled with CRT and gender propaganda?" and "Are you aware that social-emotional learning (SEL) is shifting education away from academic achievements and more towards shaping children's attitudes, values and beliefs?"

With West Shore School District being sued over social-emotional learning by parents with assistance from Moms for Liberty, more people are voicing their concern over how much influence these groups possess.

"In districts that have elected a majority of extremists to their boards, we have seen tax dollars wasted on legal bills — up to $400,000 per month in the case of the Central Bucks School District — instead of invested in educating children, updating facilities or fairly compensating staff," said Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of PA and former Shippensburg Area School Board member. "We have seen them ban books, shutter student affinity support groups, and pressure students to hide their identities. And we have not seen better educational outcomes."

The divide between the groups is evident in where voters will find information.

Citizens for Carlisle Schools candidates did not submit answers to the Take Back Our Schools PAC questionnaire. Those who did respond have their answers posted to the PAC's website at takebackourschoolspa.org. Meanwhile, AAUW Carlisle sent out its regular candidate questionnaire but did not hear back from the Team for Change candidates. Those responses are available at carlisle-pa.aauw.net.

Though Clash pointed out that the "how" and solutions to complaints are yet to be forthcoming, most of the candidates agreed that academics is a focal point for improvement.

Bussard argued that Carlisle is doing what it can with helping students recover the learning they lost during COVID. She pointed to the district expanding summer school in high school and establishing it in elementary and middle schools, as well as providing transportation for those students to attend summer school. "That summer program was very robust," she said.

"We want to catch kids up and prevent them from thinking like they can't make it and drop out," she said.

"I saw how difficult it was, even for my children, to keep up with their studies and stay motivated [during COVID]," Leatherman said. "Other kids having the same problems may not have had as much support as my kids. ... I want to make this about our community, our children."