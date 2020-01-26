Turzai is 15th Pa. representative not seeking reelection this year

HARRISBURG — The abrupt announcement by the speaker of the Pennsylvania House this week that he would not run for another term in the Legislature made him the 15th state representative to head for the exits.

Candidates can begin to circulate nominating petitions Tuesday to get on the April 28 primary ballot, so retirement announcements by Speaker Mike Turzai and others are helping clear the way for newcomers who hope voters will send them to Harrisburg.

All 203 seats in the House and half the 50-member Senate go before the electorate this year. Democrats hope an aggressive push can propel them out of the minority in both chambers, while Republicans are counting on favorable national political winds and the decent-size margins they now enjoy to maintain all-important majority control.

Counting vacancies for the party that has held them most recently, the House is currently 110-93, meaning Democrats would need a net pickup of nine seats to control the agenda for the coming session, when lawmakers will vote on new congressional districts.

While most House districts are considered to be at little risk of switching from one party to the next, there are some notable exceptions, including Turzai's upscale suburbs north of Pittsburgh.