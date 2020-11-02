Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes that are received in the three days after the election

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Trump said the high court's pre-election refusal to rule out the extension was a "terrible decision." He also said that once the polls close Tuesday, "we're going in with our lawyers."

Justin Clark, the deputy Trump campaign manager and senior counsel, said Boockvar "is blatantly attempting to steal this election for Joe Biden and the Democrats. But make no mistake: President Trump and his team will continue to fight for the free, fair election and the trustworthy results all Americans deserve."

The legal issue is whether the extension ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, relying on voter protections in the Pennsylvania constitution, violated the U.S. Constitution. The argument advanced by Republicans is that the Constitution gives state legislatures — not state courts — the power to decide how electoral votes are awarded, including whether absentee ballots received after Election Day can be counted.

Roughly 20 states allow for late-arriving ballots, but Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled legislature did not authorize an extension, even with the huge increase in mailed ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Similar ballot-deadline extensions have resulted in court fights in Minnesota and North Carolina.