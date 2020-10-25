Trump intensifies fracking assault on Biden in Pennsylvania

Trump will return to campaign in Pennsylvania on Monday.

America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC, ran an eight-week ad campaign for TV, the internet and mail over the summer making that claim in a pitch to the hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians who work in the industry, see their businesses benefiting or receive royalties from a well on their land.

Trump's campaign is running its own ad this fall featuring a fracking technician named "Jen" who says Biden would end fracking and "that would be the end of my job, and thousands of others." And Great America PAC, which supports Trump, produced an ad calling Biden and Harris "fracking liars."

The onslaught is reminiscent of Republican efforts to turn union workers away from Democrat Hillary Clinton four years ago. Clinton was hammered for saying "we're going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business" when describing her climate plan, a comment that was used to suggest she had declared war on coal.

Still, most blue-collar unions that work in the gas fields in Pennsylvania have endorsed Biden. He has a long-standing relationship with some of them, and the endorsement is partly a reflection of their support for his infrastructure plan.