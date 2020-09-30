Trump campaign threatens to sue over Philly election offices

On Tuesday, Trump retweeted claims on Twitter on Tuesday by his son Eric and a campaign staffer that Trump campaign employees were being “blocked” or “kicked out” of Philadelphia's just-opened satellite election offices.

In Tuesday night’s debate with Biden, Trump repeated that claim, as he urged his supporters to serve as poll watchers and said he would not go along with an election result if he sees “tens of thousands of ballots being manipulated.”

“Bad things happen in Philadelphia, bad things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wednesday, state House Republican lawmakers began advancing a just-introduced resolution to independently set up a committee with subpoena power to investigate how the election is being conducted.

The fight over how satellite election offices operate could widen.

In the coming days, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties — all suburbs of Philadelphia — plan to open satellite election offices to help collect what is expected to be a tidal wave of mail-in ballots amid concerns over Postal Service delays. Allegheny County, home to Pittsburgh, plans to open nine, starting Oct. 10.