Trump campaign sues Philadelphia over mail-in voting offices

But election lawyers, city officials and the state’s top elections official all say that there is no right under Pennsylvania law, even for a certified poll watcher, to watch people do things like register to vote or fill out a mail-in ballot.

Those rights, they say, are limited to certified campaign representatives to observe voting at a polling place on Election Day or the opening of absentee and mail-in ballots in an election office.

Some recent Pennsylvania polls show Trump and Biden in a competitive race, while others have Biden slightly ahead.

Philadelphia on Tuesday opened the first seven of what is expected to be 17 satellite election offices. The offices are a new creation, deemed to be legal under state law last month by the state Supreme Court.

Trump campaign employees promptly showed up, insisting they be allowed to go in and observe the activity inside. However, city election officials — including a Republican member of a three-member city election board — prevented them, although they offered the campaign a tour of the facilities to let them see how they operate.

Trump referred to that confrontation in Tuesday night's debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying “bad things happen in Philadelphia.”