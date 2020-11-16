Trump campaign retreats from key claim in Pennsylvania suit

The remaining claim in the lawsuit centers on disqualifying ballots cast by voters who were given an opportunity to fix mail-in ballots that were going to be disqualified for a technicality.

The lawsuit charges that "Democratic-heavy counties" violated the law by identifying mail-in ballots before Election Day that had defects — such as lacking an inner "secrecy envelope" or lacking a voter's signature on the outside envelope — so that the voter could fix it and ensure that the vote would count, called "curing."

Republican-heavy counties "followed the law and did not provide a notice and cure process, disenfranchising many," the lawsuit said.

Cliff Levine, a lawyer representing the Democratic National Committee, which is seeking to intervene, said it's unclear how many voters were given the chance to fix their ballot.

But, he said, it is minimal and certainly fewer than the margin — almost 70,000 — that separates Biden and Trump.

"The numbers aren't even close to the margin between the two candidates, not even close," Levine said.