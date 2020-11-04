Trump camp says it’s suing to stop Pa. vote count over lack of 'transparency,' seeks to intervene in Supreme Court case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's campaign filed lawsuits Wednesday in Pennsylvania and Michigan, laying the groundwork for contesting the outcome in undecided battlegrounds that could determine whether he gets another four years in the White House.
The new filings, joining existing Republican legal challenges in Pennsylvania and Nevada, demand better access for campaign observers to locations where ballots are being processed and counted, the campaign said. However, at one Michigan location in question the Associated Press observed poll watchers from both sides monitoring on Wednesday. Nevada is undecided as well.
The Trump campaign also is seeking to intervene in a Pennsylvania case at the Supreme Court that deals with whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted, deputy campaign manager Justin Clark said.
The actions reveal an emerging legal strategy that the president had signaled for weeks, namely that he would attack the integrity of the voting process in states where the result could mean his defeat.
His campaign also announced that it would ask for a recount in Wisconsin, a state the Associated Press called for Democrat Joe Biden on Wednesday afternoon. Campaign manager Bill Stepien cited “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties,” without providing specifics.
Biden said the count should continue in all states. “No one’s going to take our democracy away from us — not now, not ever,” Biden said on Wednesday.
His campaign didn’t immediately comment on the new lawsuits in Michigan or Pennsylvania over access for observers. But it has been seeking donations for what it is calling the “Biden Fight Fund.”
“Our legal team is standing by, and they will prevail,” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in a fundraising email to supporters earlier Wednesday.
Election officials continued to count votes across the country, the normal process on the day following voting. Unlike in previous years, states were contending with an avalanche of mail ballots driven by fears of voting in person during a pandemic. At least 103 million people voted early, either by mail or in-person, representing 74% of the total votes cast in the 2016 presidential election. So far, roughly 135 million votes have been tallied, according to unofficial results collected by the Associated Press.
Every election, results reported on election night are unofficial and the counting of ballots extends past Election Day. Mail ballots normally take more time to verify and count. This year, because of the large numbers of mail ballots and a close race, results were expected to take longer.
The Trump campaign said it is calling for a temporary halt in the counting in Michigan and Pennsylvania until it is given “meaningful” access in numerous locations and allowed to review ballots that already have been opened and processed.
Trump is running slightly behind Biden in Michigan. The president is ahead in Pennsylvania but his margin is shrinking as more mailed ballots are counted.
There have been no reports of fraud or any type of ballot concerns out of Pennsylvania. The state had 3.1 million mail-in ballots that take time to count and an order allows them to be received and counted up until Friday if they are postmarked by Nov. 3.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a CNN interview the lawsuit was “more a political document than a legal document.”
“There is transparency in this process. The counting has been going on. There are observers observing this counting, and the counting will continue,” he said.
Philadelphia showed live video of workers in yellow and orange safety vests preparing ballots to be scanned. City officials counseled patience.
“Counting votes cast by mail, if you’re going to do it right and you’re going to do it accurately — because there’s no other choice — takes a little bit of time. So I know that’s very frustrating," City Commissioner Al Schmidt said Wednesday, adding that “it’s more important that we do it right than meet artificial deadlines.”
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf sounded a similar note Wednesday, pledging that all votes are "going to be counted accurately and they’re going to be counted fully. ... Every Pennsylvanian can have confidence in the outcome of this election.”
Hearings were scheduled Wednesday in two Election Day lawsuits filed by Republicans, both seeking to prevent voters whose mail-in ballots were disqualified for technical reasons from fixing it or casting a new ballot. One is in federal court in Philadelphia, the other is in a statewide appellate court in Harrisburg.
Republicans and a voter filed a federal lawsuit accusing officials in suburban Philadelphia's Montgomery County of illegally processing 49 mail-in ballots before Tuesday for the purpose of allowing voters to fix problems with their ballots.
Kelly Cofrancisco, a county spokesperson, insisted the state’s highest court has not prohibited counties from allowing voters to fix their ballots.
And in the lawsuit filed Tuesday night in the appellate court, Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania and five other plaintiffs asked to block counties from allowing voters whose mail-in ballots were disqualified to be able to cast a vote by provisional ballot.
The state’s top election official, Kathy Boockvar, insisted that the practice singled out by the lawsuit is legal.
The state Supreme Court — citing Postal Service delays, the huge number of people voting by mail because of the pandemic and the strain on county boards of election — ordered counties to count mail-in ballots received as many as three days after the vote, so long as they were mailed by Election Day.
The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a Republican effort to block the counting of late-arriving mail-in votes, but it could revisit the issue.
Trump has tried to sow doubt about the fairness of the election, saying the only way Democrats could win Pennsylvania is to cheat.
Later in an appearance at the White House, he made premature claims of victory and said he would take the election to the Supreme Court. It was unclear exactly what legal action he might try to pursue.
Voting was smooth for the most part. A judge ordered a polling place in Scranton, Democrat Biden's hometown, to remain open an additional 45 minutes because machines had been briefly out of commission earlier in the day.
All of Pennsylvania’s 18 members of Congress sought reelection. Many of the highest-profile races had yet to be decided Wednesday.
A pair of Democratic incumbents, Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Treasurer Joe Torsella, sought reelection, while Pennsylvanians also voted for a new auditor general. Those races also were too early to call.
Control of the state House was also at stake. Democrats went into the election needing nine seats to seize the majority from Republicans after a decade out of power, but lost at least one incumbent in early returns. First-term Rep. Wendy Ullman of Bucks County in the Philadelphia suburbs was defeated by Republican Shelby Labs.
Democrats also saw hopes of regaining a state Senate majority become dimmer as Republican Devlin Robinson unseated Democratic Sen. Pam Iovino in a suburban Pittsburgh district.
The Michigan lawsuit claims Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, was allowing absentee ballots to be counted without teams of bipartisan observers as well as challengers. She’s accused of undermining the “constitutional right of all Michigan voters ... to participate in fair and lawful elections.” Michigan Democrats said the suit was a longshot.
Lonnie Scott, executive director of Progress Michigan, a liberal advocacy group, said Trump only filed the suit to stop the Associated Press and other media outlets from calling the race for Biden.
“This is a Hail Mary,” he said.
Poll watchers from both sides were plentiful Wednesday at one major polling place in question — the TCF Center in Detroit, the Associated Press observed. They checked in at a table near the entrance to the convention center’s Hall E and strolled among the tables where ballot processing was taking place. In some cases, they arrived en masse and huddled together for a group discussion before fanning out to the floor. Uniformed Detroit police officers were on hand to make sure everyone was behaving.
Mark Brewer, a former state Democratic chairman who said he was observing the Detroit vote counting as a volunteer lawyer, said he had been at the TCF arena all day and had talked with others who had been there the past couple of days. He said Republicans had not been denied access.
“This is the best absentee ballot counting operation that Detroit has ever had. They are counting ballots very efficiently, despite the obstructing tactics of the Republicans.”
Republicans had already launched legal challenges involving absentee votes in Pennsylvania and Nevada, contesting local decisions that could take on national significance in the close election.
Trump, addressing supporters at the White House early Wednesday, talked about taking the undecided race to the Supreme Court. Though it was unclear what he meant, his comments evoked a reprise of the court’s intervention in the 2000 presidential election that ended with a decision effectively handing the presidency to George W. Bush.
But there are important differences from 2000 and they already were on display. In 2000, Republican-controlled Florida was the critical state and Bush clung to a small lead. Democrat Al Gore asked for a recount and the Supreme Court stopped it.
To some election law experts, calling for the Supreme Court to intervene now seemed premature, if not rash.
A case would have to come to the court from a state in which the outcome would determine the election’s winner, Richard Hasen, a University of California, Irvine, law professor, wrote on the Election Law blog. The difference between the candidates’ vote totals would have to be smaller than the ballots at stake in the lawsuit
“As of this moment (though things can change) it does not appear that either condition will be met,” Hasen wrote.
Ohio State University election law professor Edward Foley wrote on Twitter Wednesday: “The valid votes will be counted. (The Supreme Court) would be involved only if there were votes of questionable validity that would make a difference, which might not be the case. The rule of law will determine the official winner of the popular vote in each state. Let the rule of law work.”
Biden campaign attorney Bob Bauer said if Trump goes to the high court, “he will be in for one of the most embarrassing defeats a president has ever suffered by the highest court in the land.”
The justices could decide to step into the dispute over the three-day extension for absentee ballots if they prove crucial to the outcome in Pennsylvania.
Even a small number of contested votes could matter if a state determines the winner of the election and the gap between Trump and Biden is small.
Why the AP hasn't called Pennsylvania
The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, because there are more than 1.5 million votes left to be counted in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
Pennsylvania is among a handful of battleground states Trump and Biden are narrowly contesting as they seek the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Trump, who held a 675,000-vote lead early Wednesday, prematurely declared victory in the state.
“We’re winning Pennsylvania by a tremendous amount. We’re up 690,000 votes in Pennsylvania. These aren’t even close. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s close,’” Trump said during an appearance at the White House.
Yet, the vast majority of the votes left to be counted there were cast by mail, a form of voting that Biden has carried by a large margin. That’s likely because Trump has spent months claiming without proof that voting by mail would lead to widespread voter fraud.
Democrats had long considered Pennsylvania a part of their “blue wall” — a trifecta that also includes Wisconsin and Michigan — that for years had served as a bulwark in presidential elections. In 2016, Trump won each by less than a percentage point.
Biden, who was born in Scranton, claims favorite-son status in the state and has long played up the idea that he was Pennsylvania’s “third senator” during his decades representing neighboring Delaware. He’s also campaigned extensively in the state from his home in Delaware.
Canvassing begins
The Cumberland County Bureau of Elections started canvassing more than 50,000 absentee and mail-in ballots Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
In an update posted to the county website, a total of 53,172 mail-in/absentee ballots were received by the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day.
The update also noted that 88,562 voters cast their ballots in person.
The county will update totals daily as the count progresses.
Cumberland County Commissioners last week announced they would not start pre-canvassing, or opening both ballot envelopes and flattening the ballot in preparation for counting on Election Day as many counties across the state have done, citing concerns about the physical space needed to accommodate the expected poll watchers.
Counting across the state
Cumberland County was not alone in its decision to forgo pre-canvassing in favor of starting the vote count on Wednesday.
According to Penn Capital-Star, Franklin County was expected to start pre-canvassing on Election Day, but held off on counting the ballots until Wednesday. Juniata County was to start processing mail-in ballots at 8 p.m. on Election Day while Beaver, Greene, Mercer, Monroe, Montour and Tioga counties were expected to start counting on Wednesday.
Early and absentee ballot counts are playing a role in the presidential race as Pennsylvania is one of two battleground states that do not allow ballot processing prior to Election Day with Wisconsin being the second. Michigan allows larger municipalities to start processing ballots the day before the election. None of the states allow counting prior to Election Day.
Gov. Wolf calls for patience as Pennsylvania makes sure every vote counts
The count and the courts
The Supreme Court ruled in the past few weeks on cases centered on the timeline for receiving and counting ballots in three states that have yet to be called for either presidential candidate as of early Wednesday afternoon.
In Pennsylvania, the court declined a Republican bid to block a state court order granting the extended deadline for mail-in ballots to be received in Pennsylvania. Because further litigation could bring ballots received after Nov. 3 into question, Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar instructed election officials to count those votes separately from the rest.
In the North Carolina case, the court refused to block a Nov. 12 deadline to receive and count absentee ballots.
In Wisconsin, the court refused to reinstate a lower court order that would have added six days to the deadline, meaning that all ballots had to be received by election day.
The Role the Courts Could Play After Election Results Roll in
