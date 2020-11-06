Toomey: No evidence to support Trump vote-fraud claims

Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan, a potential 2024 presidential hopeful who has often criticized Trump, said unequivocally: "There is no defense for the President's comments tonight undermining our Democratic process. America is counting the votes, and we must respect the results as we always have before."

"No election or person is more important than our Democracy," Hogan said on Twitter.

Other criticism, though less direct, came from members of Congress. Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who spoke at a recent Trump campaign rally, said in a tweet that if any candidate believes "a state is violating election laws they have a right to challenge it in court & produce evidence in support of their claims.''

Rubio said earlier: "Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud. And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression."

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah., the party's presidential nominee in 2012, sought to provide a reassuring note. Counting votes is often "long" and "frustrating," Romney said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If any irregularities are alleged, "they will be investigated and ultimately resolved in the courts," Romney tweeted. "Have faith in democracy, our Constitution and the American people."