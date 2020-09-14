To door knock or not? Campaigning for Congress in COVID era

The Congressional Leadership Fund announced it's unleashing $3.5 million to start put boots on the ground — with personal protective gear — in 12 House districts as Republicans stage a longshot fight to wrest control from Pelosi and Democrats. Republicans would need to win some 19 seats.

A Republican strategist said the GOP reckons that with so many Americans home because of the coronavirus crisis there's a "captive audience" of voters to reach.

Tim Phillips of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity Action said his group started testing door knocking on June 1 to see what worked, what didn't.

Standing 8 to 10 feet away seemed better than 6, he said, and visitors followed local rules about mask wearing — sometimes on, sometimes just in hand.

By July, the group expanded door-knocking nationwide and found people are very willing to open up, he said.

"I can't tell you how many times now I've had people say, 'You're the first human interaction I've had for months now,'" said Phillips, who has knocked doors himself in several states, including North Carolina, where AFP Action is investing $11 million in the Senate race. He said the rate at which people answer the door is up at least 18% compared with pre-pandemic numbers.