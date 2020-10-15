Talks on election legislation in Pennsylvania stall

HARRISBURG — Closed-door talks on legislation seen as crucial to producing a prompt election result in Pennsylvania appeared stuck Thursday between the Democratic governor and the Legislature's House Republican majority.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said an offer extended in recent days to House Republican leaders has been effectively rejected, now less than three weeks before Election Day.

“At the time, that deal was not sufficient for House Republicans, and since then, the administration has not heard back,” spokesperson Lyndsay Kensinger said in a statement.

House Republicans did not dispute that.

A spokesperson for House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, said Thursday that the caucus continues to seek separate provisions in any election-related legislation, provisions that Wolf has threatened to veto. Senate Republican majority leaders have remained silent.

The 11th-hour fight is happening in the shadow of President Donald Trump’s claims at a recent rally near Harrisburg that the only way he can lose Pennsylvania to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is if Democrats cheat, a claim he also made in 2016′s election.