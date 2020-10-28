Supreme Court won't grant quick review of Pennsylvania's deadline extension for mail-in ballots

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would not grant a quick, pre-election review to a new Republican appeal to exclude absentee ballots received after Election Day in Pennsylvania, although it remained unclear whether those ballots will ultimately be counted.
The court’s order left open the possibility that the justices could take up and decide after the election whether a three-day extension to receive and count absentee ballots ordered by Pennsylvania’s high court was proper.
The issue could become important if Pennsylvania turns out to be the crucial state in next week’s election and the votes received between Nov. 3 and Nov. 6 are potentially decisive.
The Supreme Court ruled hours after Pennsylvania’s Department of State agreed to segregate ballots received in the mail after polls close on Tuesday and before 5 p.m. on Nov. 6.
President Donald Trump’s campaign suggested that those ballots will never be counted.
“We secured a huge victory when the Pennsylvania secretary of state saw the writing on the wall and voluntarily complied with our injunction request, segregating ballots received after the Nov. 3 deadline to ensure they will not be counted until the Supreme Court rules on our petition,” Justin Clark, a deputy campaign manager, said in an interview.
The court, Clark said, deferred “the most important issue in the case, which is whether state courts can change the time, place and manner of elections, contrary to the rules adopted by the Legislature.”
Pennsylvania’s Department of State could not immediately say Wednesday night whether it would revise its guidance to the counties about whether to count those ballots.
The Alliance for Retired Americans, which had sued in Pennsylvania state courts for an extended deadline, said the ruling means that ballots arriving during the three-day period after Election Day will be counted.
“This is an enormous victory for all Pennsylvania voters, especially seniors who should not have to put their health at risk during the pandemic in order to cast a ballot that will be counted,” Richard Fiesta, the alliance’s executive director, said in a statement.
New Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not take part in the vote “because of the need for a prompt resolution of it and because she has not had time to fully review the parties’ filings,” court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg said in an email.
Justice Samuel Alito, writing for three justices, indicated he would support the high court’s eventual review of the issue. But, he wrote, “I reluctantly conclude that there is simply not enough time at this late date to decide the question before the election.”
Support Local Journalism
Last week, the justices divided 4-4, a tie vote that allowed the three-day extension ordered by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remain in effect.
Pennsylvania’s top elections official on Wednesday urged voters who have a mail-in ballot to drop it off in person rather than mail it.
In addition to concerns over Postal Service delays, the litigation in front of the U.S. Supreme Court is raising doubts over the timing of the deadline for counties to receive mail-in ballots.
In a sign of the uncertainty the litigation is brewing, Pennsylvania told counties on Wednesday to set aside and not count those ballots arriving after polls close until they get further direction from the state.
“At this point we are not recommending that anybody put their ballots in the mail, just drop it off in person,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told reporters Wednesday. “We really recommend that you drop it off in person.”
The deadline to apply for mail-in ballots passed on Tuesday. Voters applied for almost 3.1 mail-in or absentee ballots, with about 2 million returned thus far, election officials say.
There are a variety of ways to drop off mail-in ballots, including at secure election drop boxes, county election offices and other county-designated drop-off locations.
Boockvar also urged counties to begin processing mail-in and absentee ballots on Election Day — tasks like removing ballots from their outer and inner envelopes — so that they can be more quickly scanned and tabulated.
Counties expect to need two or three days after Election Day to tabulate the vast majority of mail-in ballots, whether they are dropped off or mailed, with expectations that many mail-in votes will not be counted by the night of the election. Pennsylvania Democrats had tried to pass legislation allowing counties to process mail-in ballots before Election Day, but Republicans blocked it.
That could leave the results of many contests, including Pennsylvania’s presidential election result, in doubt for days after polls close.
Counties can start opening what could be more than 3 million mail-in ballot envelopes starting 7 a.m. Tuesday, when Election Day polls open, but they cannot start tabulating them until polls close at 8 p.m. that night.
Some counties, including Philadelphia, plan to have at least some mail-in ballots tabulated on election night.
Some counties do not plan to start tabulating mail-in ballots until Wednesday.
In Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania, for example, officials want to get in-person voting results taken care of and reported Tuesday before they begin working on tabulating mailed-in ballots, said Sharon Laverdure, the county commission chair. They plan to start opening the outer envelopes holding mail-in ballots on Tuesday to get some of the laborious processing out of the way, Laverdure said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.