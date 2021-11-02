 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Supreme Court, municipal elections on tap for Pennsylvania voters

  • 0
Voters 1

A voter heads into the Stuart Community Center in Carlisle Tuesday morning to cast their ballot.

 Jason Malmont / The Sentinel

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania voters will pick four jurists to serve on statewide appeals courts Tuesday, although the marquee race for a seat on the state Supreme Court will not change Democrats' partisan control of the high court.

Democrats went into Election Day with a 5-2 majority on the court that in recent years has played critical roles in election litigation and the COVID-19 pandemic response.

The sole vacancy, opening with the mandatory retirement this year of Republican Justice Thomas Saylor, is being contested by two lower-court judges — Republican Kevin Brobson from Commonwealth Court and Democrat Maria McLaughlin from Superior Court.

There are also contested races for a single spot on Superior Court and two seats on Commonwealth Court.

Election Preview 2021: A look at school board races in Cumberland County

+8 
+8 
Election Preview 2021: Carlisle Area School Board
+8 
+8 
Election Preview 2021: Cumberland Valley School Board
+8 
+8 
Election Preview 2021: Big Spring School Board
+8 
+8 
Election Preview 2021: Shippensburg Area School Board
+8 
+8 
Election Preview 2021: Mechanicsburg Area School Board

For Superior Court, former Chester County and state prosecutor Megan Sullivan faces Democratic Common Pleas Judge Timika Lane of Philadelphia.

The Democrats seeking Commonwealth Court seats are Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Lori Dumas and Allegheny County Common Plea Judge David Spurgeon. The Republicans are Bradford County lawyer Stacy Wallace and Drew Crompton, running for a permanent spot on the court to which he was appointed early last year.

People are also reading…

Four statewide judges are also seeking to stay on the bench for 10 more years via up-or-down “retention” races: Superior Court judges John T. Bender and Mary Jane Bowes and Commonwealth Court judges Anne E. Covey and Renee Cohn Jubelirer.

The most notable of the state's mayoral contests is in Pittsburgh, where five-term state Rep. Ed Gainey ousted incumbent Mayor Bill Peduto in the May primary. Gainey is heavily favored in the strongly Democratic city against Republican retired police officer Tony Moreno. There are also contested mayoral races in Scranton and Harrisburg.

Election Preview 2021: A look at municipal and county races in Cumberland County

+15 
+15 
Election Preview 2021: Cumberland County row offices
+15 
+15 
Election Preview 2021: Mount Holly Springs Borough Council
+15 
+15 
Election Preview 2021: Hopewell Township supervisor
+15 
+15 
Election Preview 2021: Newburg Borough Council and mayor
+15 
+15 
Election Preview 2021: Lower Frankford Township supervisor

Two special elections will fill open seats in the state Legislature Tuesday. In the Scranton area, voters will decide who to send to the state House to fill a vacancy created when Democrat Marty Flynn won election to the Pennsylvania Senate in May.

And in Delaware County, voters will replace former state Rep. Margo Davidson, a Democrat who resigned this summer after being accused of theft, campaign violations and soliciting a witness to lie to investigators. A plea hearing in her criminal case is scheduled for early December, and her lawyer declined comment.

For many voters, local races on the ballot Tuesday are the major attraction, contests that include county judge, district attorney, school board, district judge, mayor and city council.

After being a major battlefield during last year's presidential race, Pennsylvania voters can expect to again be heavily courted next year when the ballot will include races for positions being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mail-in ballots ready for Cumberland County voters

Mail-in ballots ready for Cumberland County voters

Mail-in ballots for the November election began going out Wednesday, according to the county election office, and by Monday voters should be able to apply for, receive and complete a ballot all in one stop at the elections office.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese hospital improves hospital care with 5G

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News