State Sen. Doug Mastriano on Tuesday announced he is seeking re-election in the 33rd district.
The district covers Southampton Township, Shippensburg Township and Shippensburg Borough in Cumberland County, as well as parts of Franklin County and York County and all of Adams County.
Mastriano, a Republican, was elected in May 2019 in a special election to fill the vacancy left by Sen. Rich Alloway, who retired.
“My decision to seek re-election is because the last seven months in the Senate have revealed a lot about what Pennsylvanians are up against, and it’s only deepened my desire to stand up for the people and our freedoms that are under attack,” Mastriano said in a news release. “My guiding vision as senator is based upon our founding fathers, who said that we are endowed by God with the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” In his announcement, Mastriano touted his focus on pro-life with his “heartbeat bill” that would have prevented abortions once a heartbeat was detected, and which Gov. Tom Wolf said he would veto. Mastriano said he has also been a champion of fighting taxation, overregulation and unfunded mandates, as well as an advocate for the Second Amendment rights and property tax reform.
Mastriano is a retired Army colonel, author and historian who lives in his district with his wife, Rebecca, and son, Josiah.