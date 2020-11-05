State races on hold as ballot counts continue in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG — Hundreds of Pennsylvania political candidates and their supporters followed vote counting closely Wednesday, watching downballot races that may hinge on the same untallied mail-in and provisional ballots that have delayed the state's presidential race results as Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb declared victory in a Pittsburgh-area congressional district.

The winners of four of Pennsylvania's 18 congressional races remained unclear a day after Election Day, along with results of three statewide officer contests and the makeup of a good chunk of the Legislature.

Among the races yet uncalled by The Associated Press is the one in the 17th Congressional District, where Lamb faces Republican Sean Parnell, a decorated Army vet who is a regular guest on Fox News programs and a favorite of President Donald Trump's.

Lamb, seen as a crucial link for the Democratic Party to hang to its historic relationship with influential blue-collar unions in steel and coal country, said he was confident in declaring victory outside late Wednesday, flanked by posters that said “We did it” and “You did it.”

Speaking at a Steamfitters union hall, Lamb said Americans must attack climate change, heal the county's bitter divisions and use government as a force for good.