Silver Spring Township man to run for 10th Congressional District seat

On health care, Allen said Republicans have not been successful in repealing the Affordable Care Act and instead should move on and find ways of working within the constraints of the ACA to improve health care quality.

Allen also supports securing the border with reforms to the immigration system and expediting asylum claims hearings, and he supports the rights of citizens to own firearms, though notes that courts can curtail this right for those who are shown to be violent.

In the announcement, Allen also said he "categorically rejects the notion that law enforcement and Black Lives Matter are opposing forces where one must pick a side." He said he fully supports law enforcement agencies, having worked closely with several local officers on child abuse cases, but he also recognizes the history of discrimination in the country and promotes increased dialogue to build a mutual understanding and community-police partnerships.

Allen lives in Silver Spring Township with his wife of 13 years, Kristen, and their two daughters who attend Cumberland Valley School District.

Allen will have a campaign launch on Labor Day at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Residents can talk to Allen starting at noon, with live music at 1 p.m. and Allen taking the stage for brief remarks and a town hall at 2 p.m.

