Silver Spring Township man to run for 10th Congressional District seat

A Silver Spring Township man on Thursday announced he is looking to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry for the 10th Congressional District seat in 2022.
Dr. Brian Allen, a Republican, will vie for the seat, which covers eastern Cumberland County, northern York County and all of Dauphin County. Allen has a doctorate in clinical psychology and works as an associate professor of pediatrics at Penn State College of Medicine. He helped establish a state-of-the-art treatment program for maltreated children at Penn State Children's Hospital.
On his website, Allen said he is a lifelong Republican who has become "dismayed at what the party has become."
"Our conservative values are mocked, prominent Republicans publicly disparage women and minorities, and party leaders refuse to answer difficult questions by complaining about fairness and 'fake news,'" he said on the website. "Republicans and Democrats alike have created a political atmosphere marked by partisan bickering and hypocrisy. In short, Washington is broken and people no longer trust their elected officials. It is time to bring truth, integrity, and respect back to Congress by electing leaders focused on the good of the people, not on scoring political points against the other side."
In his announced Thursday, Allen said he has three policy priorities: reforming the mental health care system to improve accessibility and cost effectiveness, improving the health care system by emphasizing prevention programs and passing a budget-neutral maternal leave program allowing new mothers to recover from delivery and spend time with her child.
On health care, Allen said Republicans have not been successful in repealing the Affordable Care Act and instead should move on and find ways of working within the constraints of the ACA to improve health care quality.
Allen also supports securing the border with reforms to the immigration system and expediting asylum claims hearings, and he supports the rights of citizens to own firearms, though notes that courts can curtail this right for those who are shown to be violent.
In the announcement, Allen also said he "categorically rejects the notion that law enforcement and Black Lives Matter are opposing forces where one must pick a side." He said he fully supports law enforcement agencies, having worked closely with several local officers on child abuse cases, but he also recognizes the history of discrimination in the country and promotes increased dialogue to build a mutual understanding and community-police partnerships.
Allen lives in Silver Spring Township with his wife of 13 years, Kristen, and their two daughters who attend Cumberland Valley School District.
Allen will have a campaign launch on Labor Day at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg. Residents can talk to Allen starting at noon, with live music at 1 p.m. and Allen taking the stage for brief remarks and a town hall at 2 p.m.