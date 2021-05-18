Shultz holds lead over Johnson in Carlisle mayoral primary

Editor's Note: This story was updated with the latest totals as of Cumberland County's 10:25 p.m. update.
Sean Shultz holds the lead over Gerald Johnson among in-person voters in unofficial results in the Democratic primary for mayor in Carlisle, with all nine precincts reporting.
Shultz had 1,346 votes to Johnson’s 194.
There were 105 write-in votes on the Republican ballot, meaning there could be a contested election in November.
Shiremanstown had the only other contested primary. In that contest, Republican incumbent Tammie Dailey received 72 votes to challenger Christopher Hoon’s 53 in unofficial results among in-person voters as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The unofficial vote total includes only in-person vote totals. Across the county, 9,450 Democrats requested mail-in ballots and 6,483 were returned as of Monday afternoon. Republicans requested 5,032 mail-in ballots and had returned 3,578 ballots as of Monday.
Republican incumbents in boroughs across the county faced no opposition in their primary races. They include Camp Hill Mayor Mark Simpson, Mechanicsburg Mayor Jack Ritter, Mount Holly Springs Mayor Leroy Cork Shildt, Shippensburg Borough Mayor Kathy Coy and Wormleysburg Mayor George Preble. No Democrats appeared on the ballots in those boroughs, though a write-in candidate could earn a spot on the November ballot.
In New Cumberland, Republican Doug Morrow and Democrat Joan Erney did not face opposition in their respective primaries, setting the stage for a race in November.
Newville Mayor Randy Finkey and Lemoyne Mayor David Beasley are not seeking re-election, and only one candidate is on either ballot: Republican Michael Croutch for Newville mayor and Democrat Matthew Salkowski for Lemoyne mayor.
There are no mayoral candidates for Newburg mayor.
