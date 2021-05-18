Shultz holds lead over Johnson in Carlisle mayoral primary

Editor's Note: This story was updated with the latest totals as of Cumberland County's 10:25 p.m. update.

Sean Shultz holds the lead over Gerald Johnson among in-person voters in unofficial results in the Democratic primary for mayor in Carlisle, with all nine precincts reporting.

Shultz had 1,346 votes to Johnson’s 194.

There were 105 write-in votes on the Republican ballot, meaning there could be a contested election in November.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shiremanstown had the only other contested primary. In that contest, Republican incumbent Tammie Dailey received 72 votes to challenger Christopher Hoon’s 53 in unofficial results among in-person voters as of 10 p.m. Tuesday.

The unofficial vote total includes only in-person vote totals. Across the county, 9,450 Democrats requested mail-in ballots and 6,483 were returned as of Monday afternoon. Republicans requested 5,032 mail-in ballots and had returned 3,578 ballots as of Monday.