Shippensburg school board candidate Q&A to be held Thursday

A question-and-answer event for Shippensburg school board candidates will be held Thursday evening at the Courtyard by Marriott Shippensburg near the university stadium.

All six actively campaigning candidates running for the various board seats have been invited to the event: Michael Lyman, Stephanie Eberly, Levi Cressler, Dwayne Burt, Rebecca Kessler and Nathan Goates.

Members of the community, parents and taxpayers are invited to attend the event in person or watch via a livestream, though details on that weren't immediately available. Those who attend in person will be encouraged to wear masks, and social distancing will be in effect.

The event starts at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and each candidate will answer a question given to them ahead of time before fielding questions from the audience and/or moderator, which will be Michele Jansen of 103.7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0