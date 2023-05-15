A conservative watchdog and two voting rights groups are each claiming victory in light of a settlement over voter rolls in Pennsylvania.

Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in 2020 that argued for voter roll clean-up, originally in three counties, though the settlement announced last week covered five counties: Cumberland, Luzerne, Washington, Indiana and Carbon counties.

The conservative group said the settlement commits Pennsylvania and the counties to publicly report ongoing voter roll clean-up efforts for the next five years, along with paying the group $15,000 for legal costs and fees.

According to the settlement, the Pennsylvania Department of State will publish annually by June 30 on its website information regarding the total number of active and inactive voters, total number of "notices of change of address" and "address verification notices" sent, total number of those notifications received or undelivered, total number of voters removed from registration rolls, and the number of those removed for failing to respond or due to death. That data will be published from all five counties in the lawsuit on the department's website.

The settlement did not involve an admission of liability or fault by the state or counties.

"Pennsylvania's election rolls are cleaner - and will remain cleaner - thanks to Judicial Watch," said the group's president Tom Fitton in a news release. "This federal lawsuit settlement is good news for voters in Pennsylvania who want to ensure that only eligible voters are on voter rolls. Judicial Watch's remarkable run of litigation successes resulted in well over 2 million ineligible registrations being removed from voter rolls across the nation in the last two years."

Though Judicial Watch said Pennsylvania admitted in court filings to removing 178,258 registrations in response to communications with the group, voting rights advocates, the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and Common Cause of Pennsylvania, noted that this settlement does not require the state or the counties to purge its voter rolls.

“This is undeniably a victory for voters,” said Samantha Apgar, president of the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania. “We are proud to have joined this case to prevent voters from being wrongfully purged from the voter rolls. The league will continue to fight for Pennsylvanians and prevent anti-voter groups like Judicial Watch from bullying states and counties into excessive purging and voter disenfranchisement.”

“Today, we put Judicial Watch’s false claims about the security of our elections to rest. This settlement confirms what the vast majority of Pennsylvanians know: our elections are free and fair,” said Jill Greene, voting and elections manager at Common Cause of Pennsylvania.