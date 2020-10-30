Security info request from Trump campaign leaves Cumberland County officials concerned ahead of Election Day

Critics said the county should have done more to secure a larger venue and additional staff to do a pre-canvassing. Many concerned callers at Thursday’s county elections board meeting said the county was creating a political perception problem if the county’s full results take longer to arrive than those of other jurisdictions due to a lack of pre-canvassing. That in turn could give Trump more opportunities to cry foul as votes for Democrats, more of whom have requested mail-in ballots than Republicans, are added to the vote totals.

But during Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners expressed concern that the marginal advantage of pre-canvassing was not worth the security risk of trying to do too many things at once.

At one point during the meeting, Eichelberger referenced the threat of “rogue elements” combined with concerns over dubious requests for security information — a reference to the Trump campaign’s efforts, although it was not explicitly acknowledged during the public meeting.

Legal counsel told county officials that the only means for the Trump campaign — as a private entity operating out of a Gmail account — to force the surrender of information would be through a PA Right-to-Know request.