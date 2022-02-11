Rothman running for Cumberland County's open state Senate seat, Kutz seeking to replace him in state House

Current state Rep. Greg Rothman is running for Cumberland County’s open state Senate seat in 2022, with current Lower Allen Township Commissioner Thomas Kutz seeking to backfill Rothman’s House seat.

The announcements this week by the two local Republicans stand to put them at the front of the race over Cumberland County’s political realignment generated by new state legislative maps.

The majority of Cumberland County will now be covered by a relocated 34th Senate District, which will also include all of Perry County and northern Dauphin County, and will have no incumbent, with Rothman being the first in the ring for the position.

Rothman’s current seat, the 87th House District, will continue to cover Rothman’s home area in Silver Spring Township, but will be shifted westward. The district will lose its current territory in Hampden township and the West Shore municipalities and instead gain territory in South Middleton, Monroe, Upper Allen, and Lower Allen townships.

The single precinct of Lower Allen that will now be included in the 87th is home to Kutz, who was first elected to the township’s governing board in 2019.

In a campaign announcement, Kutz described himself as a “fiscal conservative” who will “work to pass responsible budgets, rebuild our roads and bridges, invest in our children’s education, and make our communities safer.”

Rothman was first elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in a special election in 2015, winning re-election every two years since. In an announcement video for his Senate campaign, Rothman touted his conservative values and described himself as “Harrisburg’s most vocal opponent” of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 business shutdown orders.

The new state legislative maps, re-drawn every 10 years to comport with new census data, were given final approval last week by the state’s legislative redistricting commission.

However, the circulation of candidates’ nomination petitions for the May 17 primary, which would normally begin this month, is on hold pending movement by the state Supreme Court over challenges to Pennsylvania’s federal congressional maps. The court’s order is intended to halt petitions for all 2022 races, the Associated Press reported this week, not just those for congressional candidates.

If they succeed in clinching their GOP nominations, Rothman and Kutz would be favorites in the November 2022 general election, with both the 34th Senate and 87th House districts having strong Republican voter majorities.

