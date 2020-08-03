Review of primary prompts Pa. elections agency to seek changes

Jason Gottesman, spokesman for the House Republican caucus, said the report could feed into changes in state election law.

"We are currently reviewing existing legislative proposals to see how they may fit into this report and make elections safe, fair and the results reported in a timely manner this fall," Gottesman said Monday.

The elections agency also recommended that counties be given more latitude in how they hire poll workers to fill vacancies. The pandemic has caused shortages of poll workers, a job that can be difficult to fill in normal times.

The Department of State concluded the primary "reaffirmed the durability of our democracy," as it was held amid the pandemic and protests over racial injustice, with greatly expanded mail-in balloting and many counties using new voting systems for the first time.

The agency found there were fewer reports of significant incidents "than reported in many comparable prior elections." About 1.3 million people voted during the primary in person, and about 1.5 million voted by mail under rules that allowed it for the first time without the voter providing a reason he or she could not vote in person.