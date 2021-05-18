Republicans see early fights for municipal seats

With a single precinct reporting and no mail-in ballots yet counted Tuesday, Cover took the Republican nomination in both the 6-year and 2-year seat races. Assuming no write-in candidates agree to run in November, it could be smooth sailing in the fall, though Cover won't be able to hold both seats.

The Mechanicsburg Borough Council race will be contested in the fall with only four of the five Republicans moving forward and three Democrats on the ballot moving ahead in November, potentially with some company from another write-in candidate.

Three of the council’s incumbents were not on the primary ballot, and the only contested race for the four seats Tuesday was on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Ron O’Neil and Joseph Richards Bucher, who was appointed to the council last summer, ran for the seats against Bob Buhrig, Dustin Stoner and Mark Stoner.

On Tuesday based on in-person voting alone, Buhrig took the highest number of votes with 662, while O’Neil had 599 votes, Bucher with 585 votes and Dustin Stoner with 559 votes. Mark Stoner was the odd one out with only 495 votes.

They will face Democrats Paulette Matthews, Laura Martin and Jenna Raniowski, assuming no other write-in candidate joins them on the fall ballot.