Republicans see early fights for municipal seats

For those voting in Tuesday’s primary, nearly all the municipal government races — save for Carlisle mayor — were dominated by Republican candidates, some of whom may not see an opponent in November.
With mail-in ballots still yet to be counted, unofficial results from Tuesday’s in-person voting gave a glimpse of who may be on the ballot in November.
In East Pennsboro Township, there were three seats open on the board of commissioners with all three incumbents looking to take back their positions — Republicans Raymond Skip Magaro and Kristy Magaro and Democrat Charley Gelb. The Democratic race was uncontested, with Gelb on the ballot with only two other candidates, Michael Alsher and Christine Tith.
However, both Magaros faced two newcomers: Ed Diehl and Robert Martz. Both incumbents easily took their party nominations, while it was still a close call between Diehl with 1,116 votes and Martz with 1,092 votes. Some mail-in ballots were already counted Tuesday evening and included in that number.
In Hopewell Township, there were plenty of newcomers on the Republican ballot, but no Democrats vying for a 6-year seat and a 2-year seat on the township board of supervisors. Several candidates ran for both seats, with John Cover, Abner Zook and Ian Wewer on the ballot in both races, while Travis Ocker was only registered to run for the 6-year seat, and incumbent Danny Forrester sought only the 2-year seat.
With a single precinct reporting and no mail-in ballots yet counted Tuesday, Cover took the Republican nomination in both the 6-year and 2-year seat races. Assuming no write-in candidates agree to run in November, it could be smooth sailing in the fall, though Cover won't be able to hold both seats.
The Mechanicsburg Borough Council race will be contested in the fall with only four of the five Republicans moving forward and three Democrats on the ballot moving ahead in November, potentially with some company from another write-in candidate.
Three of the council’s incumbents were not on the primary ballot, and the only contested race for the four seats Tuesday was on the Republican ballot. Incumbent Ron O’Neil and Joseph Richards Bucher, who was appointed to the council last summer, ran for the seats against Bob Buhrig, Dustin Stoner and Mark Stoner.
On Tuesday based on in-person voting alone, Buhrig took the highest number of votes with 662, while O’Neil had 599 votes, Bucher with 585 votes and Dustin Stoner with 559 votes. Mark Stoner was the odd one out with only 495 votes.
They will face Democrats Paulette Matthews, Laura Martin and Jenna Raniowski, assuming no other write-in candidate joins them on the fall ballot.
In North Middleton Township, Republican Ronald Greenway who was appointed in February 2020 to the board of supervisors defended the 6-year seat against James Hare. With mail-ins yet to be counted, Greenway had 592 votes compared to Hare’s 386 votes. No Democrats were on the ballot for the seat.
Silver Spring Township incumbent supervisors David Lenker II and Carl Machamer may have also defended their township seats against challenger Sam Herbert, according to in-person voting. With mail-in ballots yet to be counted, Lenker received 1,526 votes and Machamer edged out Herbert with 1,132 votes compared to 986 votes. Unless a write-in candidate is named, they also won’t face a challenger in November.
Upper Allen Township incumbent commissioners Ginnie Anderson and Richard Castranio likewise may have defended their seats against challenger Toby Swain, though Democrat Karen Overly Smith will cause the November race to again be contested. Anderson took a commanding start with 1,352 in-person votes, while Castranio barely survived Swain with 1,157 votes to 1,150 votes. Mail-ins, however, have not been counted and could change the second Republican nominee on the fall ballot.
Incumbents weren’t on the ballot in Upper Mifflin and West Pennsboro townships, and two Republican newcomers each tried to get their party’s nomination, and potentially the seat itself if no Democratic write-ins make it to the November ballot.
In Upper Mifflin, Lauren Lebo faced Heather Mitten. According to in-person voting, Mitten received the Republican nomination with 110 votes compared to Lebo’s 80 votes.
In West Pennsboro, Rick Mains faced Toby Monismith, and likely defeating him in the primary, receiving 544 of the unofficial in-person votes Tuesday compared to Monismith’s 183 votes.
Check back to Cumberlink.com for a full list of in-person and mail-in ballot votes from Tuesday’s primary.
