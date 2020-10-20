Republicans see bright spot in voter registration push

Even in Arizona, where Democrats have steadily been chipping away at the GOP's advantage among registered voters due to a growing number of young Latinos voters, Republicans added 30,000 more voters than Democrats since mid-August.

Democrats argue that Republican gains are partly illusory: Some of the GOP registrants are former Democratic voters who have been voting for Republicans, but have not updated their registration until now. They also note young voters, who lean heavily Democratic, increasingly register as unaffiliated with either party, which helps pad the GOP's advantage on paper but it might not help on Election Day,

David Bergstein, a spokesman for the Democratic National Committee, said Republicans were "cherry picking" voter registration statistics. Still, he noted: "Democrats are taking nothing for granted and pulling out all the stops to reach every voter we need."

Voters can still sign up to vote in a handful of states and several, including the key battlegrounds of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, allow voters to sign up to vote on Election Day.

Still, the numbers reflect a broader reality: The coronavirus pandemic hobbled voter registration since it broke out in March, shutting down hubs of voter registration such as street festivals, college campuses and departments of motor vehicles.