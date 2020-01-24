Republican seeks party nod to run for Pennsylvania treasurer

HARRISBURG — A northern Pennsylvania woman who is a longtime executive for a powdered metals supplier and ran a detention center in Iraq as an Army reservist will seek the Republican nomination to run for state treasurer.

Stacy Garrity announced her candidacy Thursday, just a couple days before Republicans meet in Harrisburg to consider endorsements in the April 28 primary.

Democrat Joe Torsella, elected in 2016, is seeking a second four-year term in the office in the November election.

Garrity, 55, of Athens, is trained as an accountant and is a vice president at Pennsylvania-based Global Tungsten & Powders Corp.

She retired in 2016 from the Army Reserves at the rank of colonel. In southern Iraq, Garrity ran the detention center at Camp Bucca, as part of the 800th Military Police Brigade.

At its height, the camp held about 7,000 prisoners.

Garrity sought, and lost, the party’s nomination in last year’s special election in a heavily Republican congressional district in north-central Pennsylvania.

