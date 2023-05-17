With most of the contested races for municipal government seats on the Republican ballot, and often with no Democratic candidate on the ballot, some primary wins Tuesday could mean a guaranteed seat in November.

In one of the closest primary races Tuesday, Timothy Thompson edged out long-time Monroe Township supervisor A.W. Bill Castle III for his seat, with 452 votes to 431 votes. With only five write-ins, but with provisional ballots yet to be counted, Thompson could be running unopposed in November should no one accept the Democratic nomination.

North Middleton Township's board of supervisors race likewise had no Democratic candidates on the ballot, so Tuesday's win could mean an easy November election. For the two open seats on that board, Rick Hoover easily took one of the Republican nominations with 839 votes, while Ronald Greenway received 626 votes. Jonas Diffenbaugh had 389 votes in the primary, according to unofficial results from the county.

In Hopewell Township, a 6-year seat and a 2-year seat were open on the board of supervisors, and two men — Theodore Diehl and Tyler Gamble — were on the ballot for both, but two other men received the Republican nominations.

John Cover received the most votes with 256 for the 6-year seat, compared to Diehl's 26 votes and Gamble's 135 votes; and Danny Forrester received 201 votes for the 2-year seat, compared to Diehl's 75 votes and Gamble's 138 votes.

Justin Forrester was on the Democratic ballot for both seats, and will likely again be on the November ballot to face the Republican nominees.

In Penn Township, Ron Tritt defeated Robert Bassett with 276 votes to 116 votes to get the Republican nomination for supervisor. There were no Democratic candidates on the ballot.

In Silver Spring Township, incumbent Harry Kotzmoyer Jr. defended his seat from Sam Herbert with 1,040 votes to 977 votes. Like Penn Township, no Democrat was on the ballot for the supervisor seat.

There were three candidates vying for West Pennsboro Township supervisor, but Charles Finkenbinder easily took the Republican nomination with 535 votes, compared to Karl Smith's 123 votes and Joshua Miller's 111 votes. No Democrat ran.

Upper Mifflin Township supervisor Heidi Clevenger may have edged out her opponents to get the Republican nomination and potentially keep her seat, receiving 98 votes compared to Andy Kurnath's 93 votes and Randall Mentzer's 33 votes. No Democrats ran for the seat.

In Southampton Township, Scott Mack defeated Charles Suders with 573 votes compared to 203 votes for the supervisor seat. Again, no Democrats ran.

It was only Democrats for the Shippensburg Borough Council's Middle Ward seat, and Bennett Geesama defeated Jared Matthew Dailey with 55 votes to 26. No Republican was on the ballot.