Republican DeFoor elected Pennsylvania's auditor general

HARRISBURG — The race for auditor general pitted Republican Timothy L. DeFoor, a county controller in central Pennsylvania, against Democrat Nina Ahmad, a former deputy Philadelphia mayor. DeFoor was declared the winner Friday.

DeFoor is Black and Ahmad was born in Bangladesh, so in January the state's first elected "row officer" of color will begin work.

DeFoor, 58, the elected controller in Dauphin County, which includes Harrisburg, touts his experience as making him uniquely qualified for the office. He has spent three decades conducting governmental audits and fraud investigations for the state inspector general, the state attorney general and a large hospital system.

Ahmad, 61, who has a doctorate in chemistry, had said she wanted to expand the office's traditional watchdog role so that it also examines how equitably public money gets distributed. She wanted to focus on charter schools and do what she can to expand high-speed internet.

The Green Party candidate for auditor general was Olivia Faison, and the Libertarian was Jennifer Lynn Moore.

