Rep. Patty Kim to seek House district seat that includes West Shore communities

State Rep. Patty Kim is looking to stay in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and on Monday launched her campaign for the new 103rd Legislative District seat.

The seat encompasses part of her former district in Harrisburg but also includes a number of communities on the West Shore, including Camp Hill, East Pennsboro Township, Lemoyne and Wormleysburg.

"I am inspired by the work we have accomplished and the work we have yet to finish, and it is a humbling honor to serve the vibrant communities of Central Pennsylvania," Kim said in her announcement.

In her campaign launch, Kim said her top priorities are raising the minimum wage, investing in schools and rebuilding infrastructure. She noted that she is opposed to the Interstate 83 South Bridge tolling plan and she has returned money from automatic legislative pay raises, in addition to opting out of her pension.

Kim previously lived in East Pennsboro Township before moving to Harrisburg to begin a television news reporting career and later becoming a member of the Harrisburg City Council. She was first elected to the House in 2013. She now lives in Harrisburg with her husband, John, and two children.

