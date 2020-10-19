Prospects dim for critical election bill in Pennsylvania

But, she said, other counties hope for the authorization.

Eugene DiGirolamo, a Republican county commissioner in Bucks County, the state's fourth-most populous county, said processing the ballots early is a “critical issue, not only for Bucks, but I would imagine for a lot of the other counties around the state, especially the larger ones.”

Processing the ballots involves extracting a ballot from the two envelopes it arrives in, flattening and scanning it, but not officially tabulating it until polls close.

Getting five to seven days before the election to accomplish all that is ideal, DiGirolamo said.

“I’d only be guessing, but my guess is if we’re only allowed to start on Election Day, it's going to be three, four, five days after the election when we’ll have these things scanned and counted,” DiGirolamo said. “I am just scared to death that Pennsylvania is going to look really bad, especially if the election for president is close and they’re waiting for results from the battleground states like Pennsylvania truly is.”

Trump campaign officials say they don’t have enough poll watchers in some counties, including Philadelphia, a Democratic bastion that Trump has repeatedly suggested needs to be watched for election fraud.