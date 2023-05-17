Despite many heated races, including those for Cumberland County commissioner and school boards across the county, turnout for Tuesday's primary was lower than the previous municipal primary in 2021.

According to unofficial numbers from Cumberland County, this year's turnout was 24.65%. That's lower than the 29.04% turnout in the 2021 primary, which featured school board and municipal races, as well as some of the row officers, but did not include a county commissioners race.

The number, however, is significantly higher than turnout numbers before Pennsylvania allowed mail-in ballots.

In 2019's municipal primary, when only absentee ballots were allowed to be sent to the board of elections, turnout in that race with municipal and commissioner seats was 17.81%.

The county commissioner race in the past has caused an increase in participation among voters, with turnout in 2015 being 18.63%, compared to 15.85% in 2015 and 14.62% in 2013 when it was only municipal and row officer elections.

Before mail-in ballots were allowed, Cumberland County primaries only broke the 20% mark during presidential and Senate years, with the 2018 Senate and governor race marking 22.33% turnout in the primary. Even with a governor's race, 2014 only saw 16.56% turnout during that primary, which didn't feature a U.S. Senate race.

Presidential primaries have had the biggest turnout, with 2016 having the highest in the last decade at 45.33% turnout. However, 2012 saw one of the lowest turnout for a presidential primary at 24.49%, caused by extremely low Democratic turnout given then President Barack Obama being the only candidate on that ballot and Sen. Bob Casey being a shoe-in for his contested race.

Though mail-in ballots were introduced in time for the 2020 presidential primary, the ballots didn't necessarily mean higher turnout for bigger races in the county - despite causing a boost in municipal voting.

In 2020, primary turnout was 33.8% overall for the presidential race, and the turnout was 33.42% in the 2022 primary when the governor and U.S. Senate seat were up for grabs.