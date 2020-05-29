Primary Preview: Two Democrats seek to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in November

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all parts of our communities, and a dysfunctional response from Washington has made things worse. I have had the pleasure of serving as your auditor general for the past seven years, and I have a record of combating waste, fraud and abuse. I’ve seen government dysfunction and I’ve done something about it. In Congress, I will focus on solutions like ensuring frontline workers have enough protective equipment, [that] we have enough tests to track the virus, and making sure aid gets to people and small businesses — not corporations with the best paid lobbyists. I also believe access to quality health care is a human right. I will work to lower costs, increase access to care, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and lower the cost of prescription drugs. I believe we must take bold, aggressive action to tackle the climate crisis, while creating good clean energy jobs. In Congress, I will fight for a robust, bipartisan infrastructure investment, to improve safety and security of our infrastructure and grow our economy. I will demand more transparency from our federal government and fight to reform the corrupting influence of money in politics.”