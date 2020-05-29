Primary Preview: Two Democrats seek to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in November

When the Pennsylvania Supreme Court redrew the congressional districts in the state two years ago, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s seat went from a Republican stronghold to a potential swing district, attracting attention from Democratic candidates.
Perry was able to retain his seat, but he will again face a Democratic challenger in November for the district that covers the eastern half of Cumberland County, all of Dauphin County and northern York County.
Here is a look at the two Democratic candidates on the primary ballot:
Thomas F. Brier Jr.
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 28
Residence: Hummelstown, Dauphin County
Education: Bachelor’s from Dickinson College (2014); juris doctor from Penn State Law (2017)
Occupation: Attorney and author
Website: www.BrierForCongress.com
Endorsements: American Postal Workers Union, Keystone Area Local 1566; the Sunrise Movement; LEADS PA; former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend; and Donald Brown, recipient of the UNESCO award for climate ethics
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us the importance of collective action. We can only overcome great obstacles by working together. But even as we work to eradicate the pandemic, climate change looms as the defining issue of our future. Left unchecked, climate change could cause far greater harm than the coronavirus.
“To stop this global disaster, we need to make seismic changes in our society — from how we procure energy to how we design cities and transportation. The only entity in our country with the ability to handle the scale of this issue is the federal government. Fortunately, the size of the problem also creates a unique opportunity for us to reinvest in our nation’s infrastructure and cement ourselves as the world’s leader in green energy. That is why I support the Green New Deal.
“The Green New Deal would allow us to reach a net-zero carbon footprint, provide job and retraining guarantees to those with fossil fuel jobs at risk, repair our country’s broken infrastructure, and create jobs to replace the millions lost over the past few months. We cannot let this opportunity to dream big pass us by.”
Eugene DePasquale
Political party: Democratic
Age: 48
Residence: North York Borough, York County
Education: Bachelor’s from College of Wooster; master’s of public administration from University of Pittsburgh; juris doctor from Widener University Commonwealth Law School
Occupation: Pennsylvania auditor general
Website: eugeneforcongress.com
Endorsements: League of Conservation Voters; Planned Parenthood Action Fund; Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence; NEA Fund; Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Executive Council
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all parts of our communities, and a dysfunctional response from Washington has made things worse. I have had the pleasure of serving as your auditor general for the past seven years, and I have a record of combating waste, fraud and abuse. I’ve seen government dysfunction and I’ve done something about it. In Congress, I will focus on solutions like ensuring frontline workers have enough protective equipment, [that] we have enough tests to track the virus, and making sure aid gets to people and small businesses — not corporations with the best paid lobbyists. I also believe access to quality health care is a human right. I will work to lower costs, increase access to care, protect people with pre-existing conditions, and lower the cost of prescription drugs. I believe we must take bold, aggressive action to tackle the climate crisis, while creating good clean energy jobs. In Congress, I will fight for a robust, bipartisan infrastructure investment, to improve safety and security of our infrastructure and grow our economy. I will demand more transparency from our federal government and fight to reform the corrupting influence of money in politics.”
In this Series
Primary Preview 2020: A look at contested races on June 2
-
Election Security Voting Machines
-
Primary Preview: Two Democrats seek to challenge U.S. Rep. Scott Perry in November
-
Primary Preview: Three seek Democratic nomination in 31st Senatorial seat race
- 6 updates
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.