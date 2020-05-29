Primary Preview: Three seek Democratic nomination in 31st Senatorial seat race

“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us is that there is a large segment of the population that believes in science, and a smaller segment that does not. I have used my platform in this race, and my background in medicine, to keep the good people of Cumberland and York counties as informed as possible, with the best information, to keep us all safe. I have also used this platform to call to task political leaders like President Trump and Sen. Regan for spreading false information that hurts us. The biggest change I would like to see going forward, and this applies in many fields beyond science and politics, is a belief in truth. Facts matter. Experience matters. But most importantly, judgment matters. It is now on us to elect political leaders with better judgment.”