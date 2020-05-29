Primary Preview: Three seek Democratic nomination in 31st Senatorial seat race

Three people look to challenge Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Regan for his 31st Senatorial District seat in the fall.
The district covers a part of York County, as well as the bulk of Cumberland County, including Carlisle, Camp Hill, Cooke Township, Dickinson Township, East Pennsboro Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Mechanicsburg, Middlesex Township, Monroe Township, Mount Holly Springs, New Cumberland, Shiremanstown, Silver Spring Township, South Middleton Township, Upper Allen Township and Wormleysburg.
Here is a look at the three candidates vying for the Democratic nomination:
John Bosha
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 40
Residence: East Pennsboro Township
Education: Doctorate in pharmacy from Wilkes University (2004)
Occupation: Pharmacist
Website: BoshaForSenate.com
Endorsement: Clean Money Squad PA
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has shown us is that there is a large segment of the population that believes in science, and a smaller segment that does not. I have used my platform in this race, and my background in medicine, to keep the good people of Cumberland and York counties as informed as possible, with the best information, to keep us all safe. I have also used this platform to call to task political leaders like President Trump and Sen. Regan for spreading false information that hurts us. The biggest change I would like to see going forward, and this applies in many fields beyond science and politics, is a belief in truth. Facts matter. Experience matters. But most importantly, judgment matters. It is now on us to elect political leaders with better judgment.”
Rick Coplen
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 61
Residence: Dickinson Township
Education: Bachelor’s degree from U.S. Military Academy at West Point; master’s of public administration from Princeton University;
Occupation: Educator of undergraduate and graduate students; professor at U.S. Army War College; facilitator at Elizabethtown College
Website: www.RickCoplenForStateSenate.com
Endorsements: Many voters in the district; Humane PA
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed critical short- and long-term flaws in how Pennsylvania operates.
“Right now, we should bridge the digital divide affecting tens of thousands who struggle to cope because they cannot access school, work or doctors online. No child in Pennsylvania should be without the opportunity to learn online. No teacher in Pennsylvania should be without the ability to make online learning as effective as classroom learning. No small business should be without customers because it lacks access to the internet. No patient should be denied access to telemedicine when health care is not available in person.
“As urgently, we need to take emergency preparedness much more seriously. COVID-19 is not the last pandemic we will face, so we need to strengthen our public health infrastructure to ensure universally available telemedicine, adequate supplies of PPEs, and the ability to test, among other improvements.
“To do this will require a clear focus on people-building priorities that make our communities more resilient – education at all levels, career training, physical and mental health, and a commitment to our life-sustaining environment. It also will require state government to build community partnerships bringing everyone’s talents to bear on complex public problems.”
Shanna Danielson
Political Party: Democratic
Age: 33
Residence: Carroll Township, York County
Education: Bachelor’s of music, music education from Mansfield University (2008); master’s of education, educational leadership from Edinboro University (2012)
Occupation: Middle school band director at East Pennsboro Area School District
Website: www.ShannaForPa.org
Endorsements: There are 18 total, but here are five: SEIU PA State Council; PA AFL-CIO; Conservation Voters PA; PA Working Families Party; Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale
What changes do you think need to be implemented in Pennsylvania in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?
“This crisis has raised awareness around our struggling health care system, the fragility of our social safety nets and the importance of our public schools. One of the major struggles of this pandemic has been the overloaded unemployment system and the fear of so many families that they might not have enough money to pay their rent/mortgage and buy food. We need an agenda in Harrisburg that focuses on the needs of working people. That means paid sick and family leave, a livable wage for all workers, and health care that isn’t tied to employment. It means fairly funded public schools that have the means to help students achieve, even during a crisis. It means environmental policies that allow us to maintain our now-safer air quality, and infrastructure investments that allow more Pennsylvanians access to broadband and public transportation.”
